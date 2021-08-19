After an unusually abbreviated offseason, the Purdue women’s soccer team opens its season against Kentucky with a trio of preseason honors.
Senior forward Sarah Griffith was named to the Big Ten’s Preseason Players to Watch list Monday afternoon, alongside senior goalie Marisa Bova and senior midfielder Grace Walsh.
Head coach Drew Roff said the honor was “well deserved” for all three players.
“They’ve been three of our key players for several years now,” Roff said. “Some of the best players in the Big Ten in their positions and great leaders for us.”
Griffith called the honor “another motivation” and wanted to “prove that all correct.”
Roff praised the leadership the trio have brought to the team in their careers, specifically their communication skills with the other players on the team.
“When you have a team of thirty players, it’s important to keep everybody connected and on the same page,” Roff said. “I think they’re the type of players that are very approachable.”
Purdue wrapped up its exhibition games Sunday with a 2-2 draw against Marquette. The Boilermakers have been working on converting their offensive pressure into goals since last season, and Roff was pleased to see that focus turning into results on the pitch. He said the focus moving into Kentucky centered around a few “uncharacteristic” defensive breakdowns that saw Purdue allow three goals in the two exhibition games.
“We gave up more goals than should have been expected based on the other team’s chances,” Roff said.
Griffith has been focusing on improving her own attack diversity and playmaking ability in the offseason, and said she dedicates herself to whatever improvements the team needs to make day-to-day.
Roff is focusing on the Wildcat counter attack, propelled by forward Jordyn Rhodes, in the team’s specific preparation for Kentucky. The Boilers tend to try to “pin the other team back” on offense, he said, which leaves space open behind the attackers where Kentucky’s forwards could wreak havoc in transition if the defense got the ball out from under Purdue’s press.
“We’re making sure that we have numbers back in certain scenarios,” Roff said. “How do we prevent those counters, how do we prevent those special attacking players getting behind us?”
This game comes four months after Purdue’s last regular season matchup, a much shorter offseason than usual due to the Big Ten’s COVID-19 season delays Boilermakers’ 2020-21 schedule back to the spring months. Griffith isn’t worried about the effect this shorter offseason might have on the team’s readiness.
“It definitely was a big change and I know the girls are getting used to it, but for us, we’re just taking everything day by day, game by game, because that’s all you can do,” Griffith said. “Ending the season so recently just gives us more motivation.”
Purdue kicks off against Kentucky at 7 p.m. tonight at Folk Field. The game can be streamed on BTN+, and all home games have free admission according to Purdue Athletics.