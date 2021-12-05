“Mo says no.”

One hundred thirteen saves. Second team all-Big Ten. Sportscenter top 10 highlight.
Meet senior goalkeeper Marisa Bova, or as her parents, friends and teammates call her, “Mo.”
While the soccer season ended two weeks ago for Bova and her fellow Boilermakers, she has stood as the leader and defensive anchor to the team since becoming a starter in 2018.
Players reflected on what Bova meant to them during their time playing together.
Senior defender Skylurr Patrick said she will never forget the connection they made during their four years playing together and how they built a special “keeper and defender” bond. As a keeper, Bova keeps Patrick and the rest of the defense organized as opposing offenses try to make plays. Communication between Bova and Patrick was crucial to their success.
“It’s a relationship that really got to build and grow,” Patrick said. “We got to watch each other grow so it’s something special and I won’t take that for granted.”
Fifth-year defender Maya Lambert agreed, adding that she will miss Bova as a friend off the field as well.
Head coach Drew Roff has seen Bova develop not only as a player but as a person. He’s seen her mature to become an elite player starting with her approach and mindset. He said it has set her up a great opportunity to continue to play after college.
“You never ever have to question her commitment or her heart or desire,” Roff said. “As a coach that’s a fabulous thing.”
It wasn’t until this year until she truly took her game to the next level. Her record-breaking season captured the kind of accolades that goalkeepers dream of. Those 113 saves in the season are a program record. She ranks atop other categories as well, third in shutouts with seven and second in wins with 15, according to the Purdue soccer website.
Alongside those come Bova’s additional volume of accumulative stats for her career. She’s in third place for career starts at 60, second in saves percentage with a .843 average and second in shutouts with 21. She also ranks fourth in saves with 240, the website said. All of this comes despite a shortened season due to COVID-19.
Even though Bova has every reason to talk about herself and her accomplishments, she instantly gave credit for her records to her teammates.
“I think people see that a goalkeeper has to make a lot of saves and think ‘oh their team, their team isn’t good,’ but look at how good our team is,” she said. “Look how far we made it. I think it says a lot about the group that we have.”
Her game-changing ability as a goalkeeper comes from her athleticism, frame and presence on the field, Roff said. She first had the opportunity to flash that talent at a camp that he invited her to attend during her college recruitment process.
Her athleticism isn’t a surprise when comparing her to her family. Bova’s mother Amy Bova is a former volleyball player for Drake, the Purdue website said. Her brother Dante Bova benefitted from the DI genes as well, becoming a Big South All-Freshman Team defender in 2018 for UNC-Asheville.
Patrick also commented on Bova’s physical presence standing tall at 6’2”, saying “Mo owns her box.”
“She’s not afraid to get in there and make saves that usually some people would shy away from,” she said. “Mo sacrifices her body and she does anything to stop that ball from going into that net. She makes herself big and she makes herself intimidating.”
Patrick and Lambert also complimented Bova's footwork in interviews, but it hasn’t always been that way. Bova has found people criticizing her about it her entire life.
“Growing up, I remember in training, people would be like, ‘just because you’re tall, you can’t do the footwork,’” she said. “That’s made me want to work harder at those things.”
Of all the traits as a goalie she’s worked to perfect, the one she takes the most pride in is her ability to catch balls. Throughout the season, fans have seen her catch shots from crosses and lobs from corner kicks, making sure the ball is out of harm’s way.
“When you make a save, it looks sick,” Bova said. “When a goalkeeper makes a save and catches it, that’s next level.”
But all of these traits wouldn’t exist had it not been her coach picking her to play goalie when she was 12 years old, she said. After playing as a forward all her life prior to that moment, she would switch between the two positions until she fully committed to playing as a keeper for her club team, SC Waukesha.
Bova would go on to dominate on her club team. From 2011 to 2017, the team won six straight state cup championships. While succeeding on the field, she also flourished in the classroom, becoming a four-year honors student in high school.
Her academic success led to a conversation she had with her high school academic advisor about graduating early so she could attend Purdue in the spring semester.
“I just remember my advisor in high school saying ‘you know, you have enough credits to graduate right now,’” she said. “It sparked an idea and was kind of a last-minute decision”
Bova acted on it to “get ahead of the curve,” and Lambert said she fit right in with the team come spring.
Roff thought it was a “great sign” as well, seeing that she was ready for that next step of collegiate athletics. Coming in the spring would speed up her development, he said.
From then on, she continued to hone her skills, becoming the goalie she is today. Now, a saying encaptures it all.
“Mo says no.”
Assistant communications director Charlie Healy took it upon himself to brainstorm creative things to Tweet for the Purdue soccer Twitter account this preseason.
Once he came up with the saying, he said he needed to wait for a big save to use the saying as a hashtag. That would come on Aug. 22, when the Boilers played then-No. 18 Vanderbilt. Bova jumped and fully extended her arm to punch out a ball aimed at the top right corner of the net.
“That was sorta where it started,” Healy said. “It got a good, decent reaction and had to run with it the rest of the year.”
From then on, anything he posted about her on any social media platform included the hashtag “Mo says no.” He said he also never expected it to become so popular and the saying grew as the Folk Field Fanatics continuously chanted it during games. At first, Healy didn’t notice, but he eventually realized they chanted it every time Bova made a save.
The Fanatics’ founder, Jeffery Watts, said that they initially saw the phrase on someone’s t-shirt. Bova would confirm it was her father Douglas Bova rocking the drip. She said her aunt owns a t-shirt maker, so her aunt custom made shirts that say “Mo says no.” Once the Fanatics saw the shirt, they instantly started chanting the saying.
By all means, it fits her perfectly as one of the best goalies who had one of the best seasons in program history. “Mo” said no 113 times.