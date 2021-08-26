Still looking for its first win of the season, the Purdue women’s soccer team returns to Folk Field tonight to face a strong Gonzaga team.
The Boilermakers were mere seconds away from their first win Sunday against then-No. 18 Vanderbilt, but a clutch goal in the last minute of play saved the Commodores from the Purdue upset. That tie knocked them out of the most recent top 25 NCAA rankings.
In the exhibition games, head coach Drew Roff said the Boilers would surrender goals due to defensive breakdowns. The Vanderbilt game-tying goal may have been due to defensive breakdowns, but Roff implied a non-call extended the play on which the goal was scored.
“Our goalkeeper got ran over by multiple players,” Roff said. “(They were on the ground). It’s shocking that that was the result of the play and that it was allowed to carry on.“
Roff, along with the team, expects the refs to call the proper fouls. Next time he wants to “take matters into our own hands,” to take those chances out of the refs’ hands, Roff said.
Gonzaga could very well be a “next time”, as its high scoring offense has already scored 7 goals in the team’s first two matches. The Bulldogs have taken 38 shots, with 19 of them on goal, according to Gonzaga’s website.
Roff noted that the Bulldogs are very quick, love 1-on-1 situations and are aggressive with their shot selection.
“They aren’t afraid to shoot from 25 yards out,” Roff said.
While senior goalkeeper Marisa Bova has had a strong start to the season, letting in only 2 goals so far on a .778 save percentage, the back line’s job is to make sure she has to make the least saves possible. Any mistakes can get funneled to Bova standing in front of the goal as the last line of defense.
Whether or not they hold up strong, Bova said the trust she has instilled in the back line will stay unbreakable.
“I have a great defense in front of me to make sure it’s not just me hanging out there,” Bova said. “I have confidence in them and they have confidence in me.
“It won’t just be ‘last man standing.’”
On the offensive side of the ball, Roff noted that the way Gonzaga plays defense is slightly different than what the Boilers are used to facing.
“They implement some more man-to-man marking on midfield than some teams. A lot of teams mix zone and man,” Roff said. “I think their first couple of opponents were thrown off a bit by that.”
The shift in opposing defensive philosophies can be a welcome challenge to Purdue since other teams in the Big Ten play a similar style of defense.
Redshirt senior forward Sarah Griffith and senior midfielder Ally Mussallem have been the only Boilermakers to score this season, scoring one goal apiece. Finding someone else to contribute offensively will be one more key to come out of Thursday with their first win.
Purdue plays Gonzaga Thursday at 7 p.m. in Folk Field. The match can be streamed on BTN+.