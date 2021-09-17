Coming off a strong win against Colorado, the Purdue women’s soccer team enters Big Ten conference red hot.
Three players came off the bench to score in an exhilarating 3-1 performance marking the end of non-conference play Sunday afternoon. In their past two games, the Boilermakers (5-1-2) have had four new goal scorers, adding to a total of nine goal scorers for the season.
Defense has been the highlight of the team for both this season and seasons past, led by senior goalkeeper Marisa Bova, who has held opponents to one goal or less in every game this season. While the team’s defense has been good, the offense hasn’t quite kept up.
Head coach Drew Roff said this year’s offense is “more well rounded and unpredictable”.
“Our depth this year is as good as it has ever been,” Roff said. “Sometimes you have to rely on your starting 11, but now we have the ability to be dangerous the whole match.”
The team is spearheaded by its formidable senior class, including Bova, forward Sarah Griffith and defender Maya Lambert.
The trio are the captains of the team, but against Colorado fans saw two goals from senior forwards Aly Mielke and Ally Mussallem, demonstrating how “well rounded” this team truly is.
Purdue returns to conference play Sunday to face off against a “physical” and “athletic” Nebraska team “that plays very hard” per Roff.
The Cornhuskers (4-4-0) take a great deal of shots during their games, coming into this game in the top 20% of shots per game in DI NCAA rankings.
“They certainly are willing to shoot from distance,” Roff said.
Nevertheless, he noted that “if they are shooting from 20 yards out, with Bova in goal, that is something we can handle”.
Nebraska comes into the match 4-4 after losing to Arizona. Nebraska is the first match on Purdue’s Big Ten schedule and is pivotal if the Boilers want to keep their hopes of a Big Ten title alive.
“Players come to Purdue to compete in Big Ten championships,” Roff said.
When reflecting on the Big Ten competition coming up Roff said, “The height of the competition is just fantastic” and “we look forward to those tough games.”
The Boilermakers will need to keep up their strong, team-oriented play against the most important part of their schedule.
Against Nebraska, keep an eye out for rising freshman defender Gracie Dunaway. Her minutes in each game keep increasing, and against Colorado she assisted two of the goals.
Roff noted that, “she is a player that has made the transition to college soccer quickly,” and that “Gracie is a very dynamic player on and off the ball.” He also said, “she plays with a lot of confidence” and “has a really high ceiling.” Look for her to get more minutes and be a part of the new dynamic offense.