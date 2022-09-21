The Boilermakers will look to shake off their 3-0 defeat against the Wildcats on Sunday and compete against Wisconsin on Thursday night.
Head coach Drew Roff said the main focus for the team will be on defense, specifically on not playing “naively” anymore.
A more aggressive defense is going to be key against the Badgers (6-1-2, 1-0 Big Ten), who have scored 15 goals in their past six games.
One of the six games, against Iowa, saw the team scoring three goals within four minutes of each other. Those momentum shifts will be something the Boilermakers (3-5, 0-1 Big Ten) will need to put an end to if they want to have a chance against Wisconsin.
The frontman behind Wisconsin’s offensive success is striker Emma Jaskaniec. The senior has scored a goal in each of her last six games.
Jaskaniec will be at the center of the defense’s attention and is someone to keep an eye on.
While the defeat to Northwestern (7-1-1, 1-0 Big Ten) was not the start to conference play Purdue envisioned, it was mostly a slow start that cost them the game.
“There is a fine line between rest and rust,” Roff said. “And for whatever reason, we seemed a little bit rusty, and the slow start was not good.”
The Boilers had 10 days off before their match against Northwestern, which was a contributing factor to the slow start, Roff said. The team gave up three goals within the first 28 minutes of the game.
With some preparation, Purdue will hopefully be able to shut down the Wisconsin attack, just like in the second half of the Northwestern game.
That would leave the game in the hands of the Boilermaker offense, which has struggled a bit as of late.
“We’re just a little impatient,” Roff said. “When you haven’t scored a lot of goals in a couple of games, you start to try and force things.”
In these difficult times, Roff has entrusted the offense to striker Kayla Budish. The freshman has started every game this year for the Boilers.
Both Budish and Roff described this year as a transition year for the team. With a lot of new players, Budish’s speed and strength has helped her stand out by getting her lots of scoring opportunities.
“(Budish) is a player with just a great deal of talent,” Roff said. “Physically, she has all the tools.”
It wasn’t until the Sept. 8 game against Notre Dame, Purdue’s seventh of the season, that Budish finally scored her first goal.
“It was a great feeling,” Budish said. “Finally getting one in the back of the net after having many close calls in the previous games felt so good.”
While the Boilermakers haven’t gotten off to the greatest start this year, it’s a young and improving team. One example Roff noted is how Budish is improving on getting the timing and angle of her runs right.
The game against Wisconsin will be one fans look to see improvement from many of the already impressive freshmen, including Budish.