The question of Purdue soccer right now is whether the schoolyard bully can grow up and play with the big boys.
Last week, the Boilers proved themselves on the playground in beating Iona and Valparaiso by a combined 11 goals.
The margin of victory over the two-game stretch, just four games into the season, has eclipsed the best two games from last year’s squad over the whole year. In fact, the 8-0 bludgeoning of Iona was tied for Purdue soccer’s biggest win in its 25-season history.
The problem is in their losses, a 1-0 defeat to then No. 24 UCF and their most recent performance, a 2-0 loss against Wake Forest on Sunday.
Both defeats were to stiff competition — the Knights and Demon Deacons were NCAA tournament teams last season. But last year’s Purdue squad, though winless in Big Ten play, at least proved it could punch above its weight class with a season opening 3-0 victory against then No. 15 USC.
Despite the uneven comparison with last season’s ill-fated team, there are signs that the current iteration of Purdue soccer has shown growth, starting with a group of impact freshmen.
“Our three freshmen in the starting lineup have been outstanding,” head coach Drew Roff said after Sunday’s game. “Lauren Adam and Zoe Cuneio on defense, and then Lauren Omholt has been very dangerous in the attack for us.”
“Those three really being able to make an impact in these big games has been really great to see,” he continued. “It just stings that our attack has been very involved in a couple of the bigger matches against really top competition, and for some reason we haven’t been able to come through in that big moment.
“That’s something that needs to change and it’s really what we need to work on.”
Finishing on Purdue’s biggest nights has been on Roff’s mind since the onset of the year.
“When you look at some of the quality chances we had,” he said after UCF a week ago, “It’s like, ‘how do we not stuff one in there?’ It’s hard to say.”
Then, on Sunday:
“There’s a lot that goes on in a soccer match, but what happens inside those 18’s can obviously determine the game. We had some really good opportunities we couldn’t convert.”
Bemoaning the role luck plays in goalscoring is common for coaches across the sport and all over the globe — the results in front of goal are a fickle master.
A look at the stats shows that coach Roff is not seeing things. Fortune has seemed to favor Purdue’s goal scoring chances against Iona and Valparaiso while turning its back as soon as the Boilers face an imposing challenge.
For instance, Big Ten teams scored one goal for every four shots they put on target last season. Purdue has scored 12 goals this year on 32 shots-on-goal, relatively fortunate when going by the 1-in-4 rule of thumb.
The devil is in the details though. Purdue has eight shots-on-goal in its losses and 22 in wins; a large difference, but far from the feast and famine that has presented itself on the scoreboard.
The Boilers will have ample opportunity to find the net against good competition, as their upcoming schedule is full of it. The team will take on No. 24 USC in California on Thursday and No. 16 Texas Christian University a week later.
If they don’t find their finishing stroke by then, the Big Ten season looms on Sep. 17.