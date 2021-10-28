Senior forward Sarah Griffith is the Big Ten's Forward of the Year.
Griffith made the conference's postseason women's soccer honors Thursday afternoon after a conference-leading senior campaign. She led the Big Ten with 13 goals and 4.82 shots per game over the entire season and led the conference in goals per game and shots per game during conference play, a statement from the conference said.
She's the second Boilermaker in five seasons to win the postseason award after then-senior Maddy Williams in 2017. Griffith was also named to the All-Big Ten first team in the same announcement along with sophomore midfielder Emily Mathews.
Senior defender Skylurr Patrick, senior goalie Marisa Bova made the all-conference second team and senior midfielder Grace Walsh made the all-conference third team.
All five players return to the pitch Sunday when No. 2-seed Purdue takes on No. 7-seed Ohio State in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. The match begins at 3 p.m. and will air on the Big Ten Network.