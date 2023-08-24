With a defender to her right, junior forward Gracie Dunaway pulled the ball behind her. With the opposing defender flying off into the middle of nowhere, Dunaway prepped herself for a shot.
The ball shot off Dunaway’s foot just out of reach of a diving goalie. The ball hit the back of the net in the very top right of the goal.
The Purdue Boilermakers (2-1) started their first win streak of the year after a 4-1 win against the Valparaiso Beacons (2-1).
"I got a little frustrated because they were pulling my shirt and I wasn't getting the foul but then I kind of pushed through and then just kept going," Dunaway said. "The work paid off there and you could see I was exhausted after but it was a exciting goal."
Head coach Drew Roff lauded Dunaway's goal and her ability to "fight" after the match.
Playing in 90-degree heat, the Boilermakers started the game hot in more ways than one as freshman forward Lauren Omholt scored five minutes in.
Valparaiso set up for a corner kick five minutes into the game. They launched it outside the box where senior mid-fielder Emily Mathews headed the ball.
Mathews maintained control and passed it upfield. Running to receive the ball was Omholt.
Omholt sidestepped a defender with the ball leaving her with a wide-open lane to the goal. With just a goalie in her way, she easily kicked in the first goal of the game.
Another freshman stepped up, this time Zoe Cuneio knocked one in after a corner kick. The goal brought the Boilermakers up 2-0, 15 minutes into the game.
"The early goals came from the two freshmen and I thought those were very important," Roff said.
The quick lead was reminiscent of the match last Sunday against Iona, an 8-0 Boiler victory.
After the two goals, however, Valparaiso regained their composure.
Senior goalkeeper Charlotte Cyr had to make a few saves after turnovers led to a shot for the Beacons. But none of the shots were off of good looks.
"I thought the first half was very solid," Roff said. "Second half, we struggled a little bit to break them down."
A minor mental lapse spoiled the shutout for the Boilermakers.
"There's moments in the final third that can still be improved, but a gritty really quality performance from our team on a very warm night," Roff said.
Purdue will play again Sunday afternoon against Wake Forrest. The game will take place at 1 p.m. at Folk Field and will air on Big Ten Plus.