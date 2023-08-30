The Purdue soccer squad is going on a road trip out west that could help define its non-conference season.
The Boilermakers (2-2) are set to tussle with the No. 19 ranked USC Trojans (2-1), followed by a showdown against the Colorado Buffaloes (3-1).
The Trojans are a team whose early-season exploits have showcased both brilliance and vulnerability with two hard-fought victories and a lone defeat to their name.
In the second game of the season, USC had a resounding triumph against No. 10 ranked Duke showcasing its potential. In the following game, the Trojans suffered a humbling 4-0 loss to No. 4 North Carolina.
The USC offense presents a multifaceted threat that demands vigilance for Purdue's defense. Head Coach Drew Roff emphasized the significance of steadfast defensive play.
“We’re gonna have to defend really well individually because they have some special players,” Roff said. “The challenge of playing really good teams is you make that one mistake and they'll punish you for that mistake.”
After the dust settles from their clash with USC, the Boilermakers will turn their attention to the Colorado Buffaloes, a team boasting an impressive 3-1 record thus far.
Their wins include the Boilers’ Big Ten rivals in Michigan State. At the time MSU was ranked No. 14.
In contrast to USC’s strong offense is the Buffaloes' defense. Four games into the season, just a solitary goal has been given up on their campaign.
Spearheading this defensive excellence is sophomore Jordan Nytes, the 2022 Co-Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Year. Nytes' presence between the posts, and the Buffaloes’ defensive exploits in general, demand a steady plan of attack from the Boilers.
“Because as much as we need to defend well, if we're only defending we're gonna get worn down so we need to keep the ball a little bit,” Roff said. “When we get opportunities to finish our chances we really need to dig in and be ready.”
Coming off the bench for Purdue, sophomore Sabrina Blount has been an integral part of the possession Roff talked about.
Blount was moved from her typical role of a defender to a “holding midfield” role.
“This is the first year I'm playing that position,” Blount said. “So there are definitely some challenges with that, but I'm super excited to embrace the new role.”
Blount, like many players on the team, is excited for the cross-country road trip and hopes to do a lot of team bonding.
Purdue plays USC at 6 p.m. Thursday night, airing on a USC live stream. The match against Colorado will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday and will air on the Pac-12 network.