In a jaw-dropping showing the Purdue soccer squad (1-1) left the Iona Gaels (0-2) in a state of pure disbelief.
The final score? A mind-boggling 8-0 victory that felt more like a highlight reel of goals than a sunny Sunday afternoon game.
The goal that seemed to completely dismantle the Gaels’ spirits started from a strong pass from Sophomore forward Kayle Budish.
Junior attacker Gracie Dunaway had the ball on the far left side of the goal. With a cunning dribble and a well-placed shot, the Boilers had their second goal of the game in just the first ten minutes.
That goal opened the floodgates as Purdue scored four more goals in succession. It was almost five if it weren't for a miraculous save from the Iona goalkeeper.
The most impressive goal of the match was number five by junior forward Megan Hutchinson.
From outside the box, Hutchinson launched a missile to the top right shelf of the goal, just outside the reach of the goalie. After the goal, head coach Drew Roff started playing more of the bench.
A booming kick across the field from senior mid-fielder Emily Mathews laid the ball perfectly at the feet of junior attacker Gracie Dunaway.
With a defender right on her back, Dunaway pulled the ball behind her. The pressing defender wrapped herself around Dunaway taking her to the ground RKO style.
All the contact happened inside the box and Purdue was awarded a penalty kick. Sophomore forward Kayle Budish came through and scored the first goal for the Boilermakers.
I’ll just list the other goals for you.
Senior mid-fielder Nicole Kevdzija had a header fall into the back of the net.
Nicole’s sister, red-shirt junior midfielder Victoria Kevdzija, scored No. 6 off a through ball on a breakaway.
Sophomore forward Kayle Budish got her second goal of the game off a stunning cross from freshman forward Lauren Omholt.
In the second half, Purdue was able to score two more goals.
Dunaway got her second goal after her first shot bounced off the goal right back to her for an easy tap-in.
Victoria Kevdzija got her second goal after a series of passes gave her an open look at the goal. She had time to wind up a shot ringing off the top crossbar and into the net.
The Purdue soccer team will return to the pitch Thursday to take on Valparaiso. The game takes place at 7 p.m and will air on Big Ten Plus.