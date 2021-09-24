The Purdue women’s soccer team is set to face the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Iowa Hawkeyes after an impressive 3-1 victory over Nebraska Sunday afternoon.
The Boilermakers (6-1-2) have been steamrolling opponents behind their newly-found offensive sparks. It seems a new member of the team steps up every game, with sophomore midfielder Emily Mathews finding her rhythm against the Cornhuskers while getting a hat trick to secure a crucial road victory.
“It was a really special moment in my career,” Mathews said. “It definitely gives me confidence to take those chances and shoot when I am presented with the opportunity.”
It was the second hat trick of the year for the Boilers and only the seventh in program history, Purdue announced after the match.
Mathews said she hopes the team can “put it all together again” against Illinois and Iowa, adding the team’s wins were based on a team effort.
Coming up against two prominent Big Ten opponents this week, head coach Drew Roff shared a similar sentiment.
“We have to have an attack that is diverse enough and be a team that can create scoring chances in a variety of ways,” Roff said.
Roff emphasized the need for the team to be mentally tough in road games, saying the team’s mental strength was a major factor in their victory against the Cornhuskers. Illinois (4-4-0), a team which has had an up-and-down season so far, can be a pivotal stepping stone in the quest to take down the seemingly unstoppable Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1-1). Iowa has allowed just five goals this season, shutting out six of its nine opponents so far.
“Iowa is definitely a team that has an organized back line,” Roff said. “They are a hard team to break down, and that is something they take pride in.”
Purdue will likely need to keep up the diverse attack it has been sporting against non-conference teams if it wants to stand a chance against the Hawkeyes. In the Boilermakers’ last four games, they have paired stellar defense from their defensive backs and goalkeeping with 10 goals scored by six different players.
The home crowds have so far impressed the seven-year head coach, saying the past few games have been as good of a soccer environment as the team has had in his tenure.