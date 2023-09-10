There hasn’t been much sunshine for the Purdue soccer team lately, but on a Sunday afternoon with plenty of rays cast down, the Boilers stopped bad from becoming worse.
Days after surrendering a lead to No. 25 TCU (3-3-1) on Thursday, Purdue (3-5-0) flipped the script to come back and beat Western Kentucky (1-2-6), scoring two goals in the second half to break up a four-game losing streak.
The match against TCU was another entry in a series of games against tough competitors who head coach Drew Roff felt were there for the taking.
“Tough result for us,” Roff said after Thursday’s contest. “I love how we played, we left it all out on the field tonight in a way that we’ve been looking for.”
The Boilers had scored two minutes into the second half against the Horned Frogs, leading a ranked opponent for the first time all season. Roff thought his team didn’t display the stamina necessary to close out the match.
“If we compete and play like we did for about 70 minutes tonight out of 90, if we can get that up to 90 minutes, that bodes well for our Big Ten competition coming up," he said.
It was the opposite on Sunday.
“We started slow and were down 1-0 at half,” junior forward Megan Hutchinson said after the game. “We all kind of knew that we just had to bring the energy and play like we knew how to play.”
The Boilers had surrendered a goal in the first 10 minutes, and after sending multiple long shots at Western Kentucky’s goal in the first period, they used a second-half possession advantage to find the net twice.
“They gave us a lift,” Roff said about the substitutions he made five minutes before his team notched the decisive goal. “Megan Hutchinson, Zoie Allen, Tory Kevdzija. I thought those three in particular really raised the level and that was awesome to see.”
What remains to be seen when Purdue launches its Big Ten campaign next Sunday is whether the Boilers’ quality trumps their results up to this point in the season.
Roff has found reasons to be pleased with his team no matter the final score, and there are demonstrable reasons for optimism in a program that won no conference games last year.
The hard numbers haven’t watched freshman forward Lauren Omholt’s forays into enemy territory this season. They also missed the fight the Boilers showed to stay in games against superior opponents.
But the hard numbers, like the Massey Ratings formula, think Purdue is well-below average compared to its Big Ten rivals.
The Massey formula factors in wins and losses, the margin of those results and the strength of a team’s schedule. According to the formula, Purdue has played the 33rd most challenging schedule in the country and lost too many games to impress. The Boilers are currently rated second to last in the Big Ten.
But if Purdue had fought for an extra 20 minutes against TCU or scored one of its many chances against UCF and Wake Forest, the numbers could be much rosier.
There’s a fine line between pragmatic optimism and dreaming, but Purdue is not even halfway through its season. There is plenty of time for the team to show something new.