Purdue soccer's winning streak has come to an end after Michigan beat the Boilermakers, 2-1.
"Overall, we could have done more," head coach Drew Roff said. With the loss, Purdue drops to 8-1-3, 3-1 Big Ten.
"Michigan (8-1-2, 2-0-1) came out and I thought they were really sharp."
Roff said it took the team time to adjust to the Wolverine's play and the team was a little off pace.
The game was scoreless until 21 minutes in when Michigan forward Danielle Wolfe put the Wolverines in the lead. Less than a minute later, fifth-year forward Sarah Griffith tied the game at 1-1 with an assisted goal set up by senior midfielder Grace Walsh around the 22-minute mark. It was her eighth goal this season.
"Credit to Grace, she worked her butt off tonight and created such a good opportunity for me," Griffith said.
That tie was short lived. A goal from Michigan forward Sammi Woods put the Wolverines back in the lead not even 10 minutes later. Two goals in one game were the most allowed by a Boilermaker goalkeeper since an exhibition match against Marquette on Aug. 14 ended with a 2-2 tie.
The Boilers spent quite a bit of time attacking the Wolverine's goal in the second half. They got close, but were unable to tie the game after many attempts.
Michigan led Purdue in shots 20 to 6 and more of the Wolverine's shots were on goal, 7 to 3.
"It's an opportunity to regroup to regroup and figure out what we can do better and, obviously, one game doesn't make or break your season," Roff said.
The Boilermakers will go out on the road for their next game at 3:30 p.m., Sunday at Wisconsin.