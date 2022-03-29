Boilermaker soccer head coach Drew Roff and staff are ready for the 2022 edition of the Purdue Soccer Summer Camps, Purdue soccer announced Monday. The Boilermakers are slated to host seven camps throughout June and July. Three dates are designed for elite-level competitors, with the Elite ID Camp & Goalkeeper Academy on June 12, July 10 and July 24. In addition to a day building towards a competitive tournament to showcase skills, attendees (girls only, grades 9-12) will be given a campus tour and a platform for prospective student-athletes to get to know the Purdue coaching staff.
Meanwhile, boys and girls in grades K-8 will have the opportunity to take part in Future Boilermaker Half Day and Full Day Camps, while boys and girls in fourth through eighth grade also are invited to participate in the Junior Residential Camp.
Prices aren't listed in the press release, but those interested can visit PurdueSoccerCamps.com for more information and registration.
2022 Camp Dates
June 12 - Elite ID Camp & Goalkeeper Academy
June 13-17 - Future Boilermaker Camp
July 10 - Elite ID Camp & Goalkeeper Academy
July 12-14 - High School Team Camp
July 20-23 - Elite & Junior Residential Camp
July 24 - Elite ID Camp & Goalkeeper Academy
Identification clinic
Elite ID Camp & Goalkeeper Academy - June 12, July 10 and July 24
This is for girls only, grades 9-12. Includes lunch, campus tour, Q&A session and training with Purdue coaching staff. No discounts available. The Elite ID Camp & Goalkeeper Academy is a one-day camp where campers will gain insight into the daily activities and methods of the Purdue Women's Soccer program.
The camp will end in a culminating tournament where players will be grouped based on age and ability to create the most competitive environment possible. Parents are invited to observe camp. This camp is recommended for elite-level players who play competitively at the club or varsity level.
Youth camps
Future Boilermaker Half-Day & Full-Day Camp (Boys and Girls) - June 13-17
This marks the seventh Future Boilermaker Camp; for boys and girls grades K-8. Sibling Discount, Purdue Employee Discount and JPC Discounts available. Contact purduesoccercamps@gmail.com for promotional code.
The Future Boilermaker Camp is the perfect environment for the young, developing soccer player, the announcement says. It is both fun and challenging, with an emphasis on the fundamental soccer skills. Camps will feature several current Purdue soccer players and coaches who will help participants develop and enhance their soccer knowledge via skill exercises, small-sided games and group activities. This camp is recommended for all skill levels.
The Half-Day Camp is specifically geared towards young players with an emphasis on fundamentals and skill development. The Full-Day Camp is geared towards slightly older players with an emphasis on fundamentals, feedback, and game-like scenarios.
Overnight camps
High School Team Camp - July 12-14
- There is a maximum capacity of eight teams. No discounts available. The High School Team Camp is an overnight camp designed for competitive high school teams who are looking to improve all aspects of their game. The Purdue coaching staff will work with high school coaches to develop a curriculum to improve technical and tactical awareness, as well as promote team bonding and leadership. Separate goalkeeper training is offered.
Junior Residential Camp - July 20-23
- This is for boys and girls grades 4-8. Group discounts, Purdue Employee Discount and JPC Discounts available.
- The Junior Residential Camp is an overnight camp that focuses on improving the tactical and technical understanding of all players. This camp is recommended for developmental young players looking for a traditional camp experience. By promoting fun and friendships through competitive training sessions and non-soccer activities, this camp will create a memorable and rewarding experience for all campers. Training groups will be made up of players of similar age and ability for maximum development. Separate goalkeeper training is offered. This camp is for girls and boys and recommended for all skill levels. Commuter options are available.
Elite Residential Camp - July 20-23
- This is for girls only, grades 7-12. Group discounts, Purdue Employee Discount and JPC Discounts available.
- The Elite Residential Camp is an overnight camp designed for the competitive soccer player who is looking to improve all aspects of their game. The Purdue coaching staff develops training sessions to enhance and develop technical skills and tactical awareness. Separate goalkeeper training is offered. This camp is recommended for elite-level players who play competitively at the club or varsity level and are interested in playing soccer in college. Commuter options are available.