The Purdue soccer team defeated Northwestern in a hard fought 1-0 victory, pushing through cold fall temperatures hovering around the mid-50s to earn their fourth shutout win of the season and clinch second place in the Big Ten.
The Boilermakers weren’t the only ones fighting the cold on a brisk autumn night. While the Folk Field Fanatics and a mixture of both Boilermaker (12-3-2, 7-2-0 Big Ten) and visiting families made their usual appearance, the Purdue All-American Marching Band packed the student bleachers with instruments and other equipment, leading “here we go Boilers” chants throughout the first few minutes of play.
Al Phillips, the parent of Wildcat starting center back Emma Phillips, made the trip from Munster, Indiana to see both Emma and his son, who is a senior at Purdue.
“We are rootin’ for Northwestern, but want Purdue to do well,” Phillips said.
Senior forward Sydney Duarte gave Purdue fans an extra reason to cheer 15 minutes into the match. Sophomore midfielder Emily Matthews sent a cross inside the six to the left of the goalpost into the waiting foot of Duarte, who kicked it into the goal to score the only goal of the game.
The Boilermakers as a whole continued with an aggressive first half, attempting nine shots. Northwestern goalkeeper Mackenzie Wood kept every shot but Duarte's goal at bay with five saves. She continued her strong goalkeeping through the second half by tacking on three more saves.
The second half saw a different Purdue team, one relying on its strong defensive line to stop a potential Northwestern (7-7-1, 3-4-1 Big Ten) comeback.
The Boilers got away with multiple close calls. Northwestern constantly threatened Purdue inside its goal area in an attempt to tie things up, but the Boilers managed to clear the ball out of danger with strong defense and teamwork.
Senior goalkeeper Marisa Bova ended the game with three saves. Her awareness to step up to knock away shots on volleys saved the Boilers on multiple occasions.
Nearing the end of the game, the Purdue crowd screamed whenever senior forward Sarah Griffith touched the ball. Her streak of seven consecutive games was on the line, and Griffith needed an extra spark to keep inching her way towards becoming the top goal-scorer in the entire country.
Unfortunately for Griffith, none of her seven shots were able to find the back of the net. She’ll have another chance to score when Indiana comes to town on Sunday.
Purdue will play the Hoosiers at 1 p.m. in Folk Field. The match can be streamed on BTN+.