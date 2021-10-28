A breakout regular season ended with Purdue’s fourth consecutive ranked placement this year along with two weekly player honors, a Purdue press release said Tuesday.
The Boilermakers (13-3-2, 8-2-0 Big Ten) first pushed their way into the United Soccer Coaches poll after fighting through two close games against then-No. 17 Michigan and then-No. 18 Wisconsin, going 1-1 against the then-top ranked teams. Purdue never looked back after cracking the top 25, winning four of its last five games en route to the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
Purdue’s 13 wins is tied for the fourth-most in a single Boiler season and their best record since 2007, when the Boilermakers went 20-2-3 behind three double-digit goal scorers and just 12 goals allowed from then-junior goalkeeper Jenny Bradfisch.
The Boilermakers were also ranked No. 23 in the Top Drawer Soccer rankings, placing one spot behind Michigan.
Senior goalkeeper Marisa Bova, who allowed just 16 goals this year, won Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week after playing an important part in two shutout wins against Northwestern and Indiana in the final week of the season. Her seven saves in the two games helped keep opposing offenses at bay long enough for three Boilermakers to score key goals and keep the Golden Boot in West Lafayette.
Bova continued to etch her place in Purdue soccer history this season. She is currently tied for second in career shutouts with 19, fifth in career saves with 207, fourth in career wins with 27 and second in career save percentage with .805.
Sophomore forward Emily Mathews found a place in the Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week after assisting every goal scored last week against Northwestern and Indiana, the release said.
Though she had put herself in the Big Ten spotlight with her improved scoring ability, Mathews was recognized for assisting two game winning goals and earned her first multi-assist game of her career en route to seven assists on the season and nine in her career.
Purdue’s stellar season will continue in the Big Ten tournament against No. 7-seen Ohio State (9-7-2, 4-4-2 Big Ten) Sunday at 3 p.m. in Folk Field. The Boilermakers won their last matchup against the Buckeyes in mid-October, scraping by with a score from redshirt senior Sarah Griffith just seconds into overtime. The game will air on the Big Ten Network.