Purdue soccer hopes to turn around its offensive slump as it faces off against Nebraska this afternoon.
After the disappointing loss on Sunday against Rutgers, the Boilermakers (1-2-0) are hoping to return to the playing field with a strong offensive strategy and an even stronger defensive lineup against the Huskers (0-2-0).
“We obviously talked a little bit about how we can become a little more dangerous in the attack and I think we defended really well at our last match, so we’re just looking at some tactics that can really help us and just the mentality that we need to be successful,” head coach Drew Roff said.
With only three games under their belt, the Boilermakers are working toward creating better chemistry between their players and finding ways they can work together on offense to succeed.
“I think we definitely have the players that are capable of creating opportunities on their own and creating opportunities for each other,” Roff said. “But that is something that does take a little while to click, and I think that’s where we’re at right now. I think the ideas are there and just the execution’s been a little bit off at times, but you can see things starting to come together.”
Going into this match, the Boilermakers will be relying on the offensive efforts of junior midfielder Sarah Griffith and freshman forward Nicole Kevdzija after their performance in the overtime win against Maryland last week.
“Both of those players are able to take players on and get past players and that forces defenders to come over and cover,” Roff said. “That’s where I think they can find each other a little bit more.”
After the game-winning goal in overtime by Kevdzija during the Maryland match, one of three goals scored by Boilermakers this season, she was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.
Overall, Roff said the coaching staff is really impressed by Kevdzija and the rest of the freshman class this year. Roff said Kvedzija and freshman midfielder Emily Mathews, “playing their first collegiate games, to be contributing at the level that they are is rare, so it shows you the type of ability that they have.”
That type of leadership will be crucial the rest of this season, and the freshman players have lofty goals with the abilities and skills to attain them.
Roff calls Nebraska an unusual opponent to play against, as it switches between an aggressive offense and high line of confrontation. Regardless, the Boilermakers know how the Huskers typically play and say they are ready to adapt to any situation.
With the game at Nebraska’s Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium, it’ll be the first time in almost 500 days that the Huskers get to play at their home field with fans in the stands. Roff said he anticipates a certain level of intensity owing to that return.
“I think if we can stay composed and keep the ball, I think we can create some chances,” Roff said.