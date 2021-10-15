Sarah Griffith scored the fastest overtime goal in program history as the No. 19 Purdue soccer team beat Ohio State 1-0 on Thursday night at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.
Griffith provided the overtime heroics with her Big Ten-leading 12th goal of the season as the Boilermakers (11-2-2, 6-1-0 Big Ten) won their third consecutive game and ninth in their last 10. Senior goalkeeper Marisa Bova made a career-best nine saves to earn her 17th career shutout.
The game-winner came at 90:34, as Griffith scored on a beautiful ball into the box by senior midfielder Teagan Jones
The fastest overtime goal in program history!#BoilerUp 🚂⚽️ pic.twitter.com/NW5XXOhhcV— Purdue Soccer (@PurdueSoccer) October 15, 2021
. It is Purdue's fastest overtime goal and the fourth ever in the first minute of OT. Tonight's winner bested the previous record of 41 seconds in a 2006 win.
With the victory, Purdue won its 11th game of the season for the first time since a 12-win campaign in 2009, while the six Big Ten wins is the program's most since it won eight in 2007. Both the Boilermakers' 11-2-2 overall record and 6-1-0 Big Ten mark are their best since 2007.