Notre Dame is undefeated this season and beat Purdue both times the soccer teams saw each other last season – sending the Boilermakers home in the NCAA tournament.
The sting of last year’s defeat to Notre Dame has not washed away, and Purdue has an opportunity for retaliation Thursday.
The Boilers (3-3) will take on the No. 15 Fighting Irish (5-0) on Folk Field.
Two of the Fighting Irish’s key players, graduate forward Olivia Wingate and senior midfielder Maddie Mercado, have combined for nine of the team’s 15 goals.
Notre Dame’s offensive efficiency means Purdue will be expecting a lot from its defenders. One of those will be senior defender Lauren Holleran, a transfer from Iowa State who has taken on an important role on the back line.
“Being a transfer was a lot to take in, but I’ve been able to learn a lot,” Holleran said.
The non-conference play to start the season was a learning experience for the freshmen.
“Having two freshmen center backs, we’ve really grown together,” Holleran said, “and that is something we have taken away from the non-conference (matches).”
The team now switches focus to a prime time matchup against an undefeated Notre Dame.
Notre Dame has been on a streak of dominant performances, allowing only one goal in five games and scoring 15 in that span.
“It is always fun to compete against a top team,” head coach Drew Roff said. “They return the majority of their team and are a really talented group.”
This will be the last game before Big Ten play starts. Roff said that despite the team winning one game and losing another during its Kansas road trip last week, he was pleased with how the team played.
“The result wasn’t what we wanted on (Sept. 1) at Kansas,” Roff said, “but I really liked how we possessed the ball.”
Along with creating chances, defending and switching the point of attack, Roff said the Boilers did well and deserved at least a draw.