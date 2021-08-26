Folk Field's blinding lights may have shined bright, but the Boilermakers shined brighter.
In a tightly-contested thriller, the Purdue women's soccer team found its first win of the season, a 1-0 grinder, off the backs of upper- and underclassmen alike.
Though not near the record-setting crowd the Boilermakers (1-0-2) drew last Thursday, the energy remained undying from freshmen and longtime Purdue fans alike. Returning freshmen continued to pound the sideline barriers and the tops of the bench covers, hoping to ignite a spark in a once-stagnant Purdue offense.
Just as they had done against Vanderbilt, the Boilermakers exploded from their mark the minute the whistle was blown. A flurry of lofted passes couldn't keep the charging Boilers at bay, cutting Gonzaga's (2-1-0) game of keep-away short with a Purdue steal and an all-out sprint to the opposing goal.
Their competitiveness never died down even as a potential goal was taken away by a foul from junior midfielder Lauren Holleran. A usually fearless offense, one that head coach Drew Roff had said was "not afraid to shoot from 25 yards out" in a Monday interview, couldn't find its way around the well-placed and ever-alert defenders Purdue had on the field.
Even if Gonzaga found a way to break past Purdue's line or set up a well-placed corner, senior goalkeeper Marisa Bova once again found ways to stop powerful shots from one of the NCAA's most powerful offenses.
Purdue's offensive stars, senior forward Sarah Griffith and sophomore midfielder Hannah Lapiere continued to find ways to cross over opposing defenders and find their way to the goal. While their 1-on-1 offense continued to be impressive, they couldn't find ways to capitalize on their newly-found opportunities. Purdue finished the game with 10 total shots.
The game came down to the wire for the third time in a row as Purdue couldn't find a way to compliment a strong defense with help on offense. Just as Roff had predicted, the shifty Gonzaga defense through a mix of man and zone to throw off Purdue's forwards.
For 70 minutes, neither side could find a way to put the ball in the back of the net. Sophomore forward Nicole Kevdzija found a way to change that, jumping through a crowd of Gonzaga defenders to score the game's first goal.
In the game's final minutes, Purdue continued to come just shy of closing the game out and officially sealing their hard-earned win. Purdue fans shouted, chanted and pounded the sidelines once more, but the rowdy crowd couldn't help the Boilers repeat their offensive success. The game ended 1-0 in favor of Purdue.
Purdue will continue to find its footing against the Ball State Cardinals on Sunday in Folk Field at 2 p.m. The game can be streamed on BTN+.