Not even the coaches barking plays on the sidelines could be heard above the packed and rowdy crowd at Folk Field, gathered for the Purdue women's soccer team's season opener.
Floodlights shone down on buses full of Boiler Gold Rush students looking to take advantage of the free admission and pizza. The groups eagerly walked into the stadium to attend their first Purdue sporting event as a highlight of their first week as Boilermakers.
“We were so excited, we walked 40 minutes to get here. We almost hitchhiked,” freshman Gracia Bujambi in exploratory studies said.
Only a rainstorm 30 minutes into the match could get the spectators to momentarily take their eyes off the action. The crowd cheered louder as the rain poured down, pulling out ponchos, umbrellas and jackets to protect themselves from the downpour.
“It was so hot, so the rain made it a lot better because it cooled us off,” freshman Kyndal Poore said.
The Boilermakers (0-0-1) carried over their offensive aggression from last season, muscling through the mid-game rain to control the ball in enemy territory. They ended the half with twice as many shot attempts as the Wildcats (0-0-1), pelting Kentucky goalkeeper Laura Nielsen with close-up strikes in an attempt to gain an early lead.
They ended the game with 18 shots on goal, along with the numerous other times they advanced the ball inside the goal area.
The Boilers continued to relentlessly push no matter how packed the box became, colliding with Kentucky defenders after several crosses inside.
Purdue kept up that pressure on defense. The Boilers kept the Wildcats on their heels by limiting their shot attempts up front and forcing the Wildcats to shoot from outside of the penalty area. The Wildcats had to take advantage of their limited offensive opportunities, carefully picking apart a strong Boiler back four while waiting for the perfect time to shoot.
Kentucky forward Hannah Richardson found that opportunity 30 minutes into the game, drawing first blood as she quickly advanced the ball in transition before shooting to the bottom left corner of the net to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.
Opening the half with a one-goal deficit, senior forward Sarah Griffith took over the game for a 30 second solo display. Battling through defenders down the left sideline, Griffith angled back towards the Kentucky goal, and with a swift left footed kick, sent the ball into the upper right side of the goal for the tie.
Soon after, she broke a defender’s ankles, sending her to her knees. The move prompted another crazed crowd reaction, shouting encouraging words along with “Sarah” chants.
Tied at 1-1 with around two minutes left in regulation, the Wildcats were in striking distance, but Purdue senior goalie Marisa Bova snagged the ball for a clutch save to send the game to overtime.
The energy of the fans didn’t die down after 90 minutes of play. During the break, fans slammed on the black barriers of the field, hyping themselves up for an intense overtime. “Boiler Up, Hail Purdue” chants flooded the stadium as the ball flew back and forth.
After an intense first overtime period, Griffith once again found herself in scoring positions during the second extra period. One shot went high over the goal, while the other was caught by Nielsen.
Fans held their breath as sophomore midfielder Emily Matthews took one final corner kick to potentially seal the game. The cross went just inside the inner box, and Purdue's forwards were unable to convert the goal through Kentucky's defensive traffic, ending the game in a 1-1 tie.
The Boilermakers will continue their weekend against the Southeastern Conference against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be played in Nashville, Tenn. and can be streamed on BTN+.