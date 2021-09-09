A conventional soccer game saw the Purdue women's soccer team take a more unconventional path to victory for head coach Drew Roff on Thursday night.
In a 2-0 win against Kansas State (4-3) at Folk Field, the Boilermakers (4-1-2) took the opportunity to experiment with their lineup and go almost all-in on offensive firepower with a large assortment of midfielders in the rotation.
The Boilers entered in what their Twitter account called a "Grand Entrance," using the same inflatable train the Purdue football team uses to hype up the crowd as the players jogged onto the field. An improved crowd went into an uproar as music and smoke blasted from the tunnel, cheering on each player as their name was announced by a new PA announcer.
Seniors stars Sarah Griffith and Sydney Duarte were not seen in uniform before the start of the game. The two were helped off the field last Sunday after they collided in the air trying to connect with a well-placed cross from junior midfielder Lauren Holleran.
NCAA soccer concussion protocols state players can be out for a minimum of 10 days if there is an issue. Players remain out indefinitely after that time depending on the severity of the symptoms.
Sophomore midfielder Hannah Lapiere and senior midfielder Ally Mussallem took their spots for the game. The two played well in their second starts of the season, playing a combined 92 minutes in place of the two starters.
Roff's decision to push the chips in on offense ended up paying off in the first half. Sophomore midfielder Emily Mathews scored the first goal of her Purdue career as she sped past a thinned-out Kansas State line for an easy attempt in the penalty box, sending the Boilermakers up by one in the 34th minute.
It was the second-fastest goal Purdue has scored this season, after a Griffith goal against Ball State a blazing-fast 6:08 into their Aug. 29 match.
The fans couldn't get enough of Roff's willingness to get every one of Purdue's players involved, chanting for substitutions every time the ball went out of bounds. Roff would once again answer their calls, playing a total of 18 players before the end of the half.
The halftime show featured a variety of games and performances to keep fans engaged as players fueled up in the locker room. Purdue's "Silver Twins," a dancing duo made up of Purdue students Brooke Wyatt and Alexis Piskulic, twirled batons to a routine with three other dancers.
Purdue Pete would also make an assortment of appearances across Folk Field, participating in a halftime event after knighting a staff worker in the game's opening minutes.
Purdue's team participated in a fight song sing-along with Purdue's fans after the game concluded. The team pulled over to sing and high-five fans, ending off a late-night match with "Hail Purdue."
Purdue will play its final game of a 3-game home stretch against Colorado Sunday at 1 p.m. The game will be streamed on BTN+.