Seven Purdue fouls. 16 total shot attempts. Nine Irish corner kicks.
The game still ended 1-0 in favor of of the home team, Notre Dame on Thursday night.
Notre Dame (4-0-1) may remain undefeated and on a 3-game win streak, but Purdue's (2-1-2) defense put a dent in the seemingly high-powered Irish offense.
Despite all of their attempts and a majority of possession time, the Fighting Irish were only able to score one goal on the Boilermaker defensive line, which refused to wear down in the face of one of their toughest opponents of the season so far.
For what felt like an eternity, the Irish swung and bounced the ball around the Boilermaker side of the field, looking for every option they possibly could as they continued to rebound their own shots.
While Purdue's defense was able to read and react well to an abundance of Notre Dame crosses and strikes, they started to wear down as the Irish reached past six corner kicks.
Midway through the first half, Notre Dame attempted four corner kicks in four minutes. The Boilers batted away every attempt, leading to an all-out sprint once Purdue was able to corral the ball and attempt an offensive possession of their own.
They were quickly called offsides, giving the ball right back to the Irish for another round of defensive stops.
Only one Boilermaker, senior midfielder Grace Walsh, managed to take a shot in the first half. Walsh was able to take Purdue's first attempt 36 minutes into the first half, a long-range bomb far from the box. Notre Dame goalkeeper Kaylin Slattery found herself in the right place at the right time, however, making an easy catch to stop the shot right in its tracks.
In her first start of the season, Slattery managed to save all four of Purdue's shots on goal, playing well in place of four-year starter Mattie Interian. Purdue senior goalkeeper continued making impressive plays in the Boilermaker goal, deflecting four shots while playing a key role in holding off double-digit Irish corners.
The Irish managed to hold down a pair of Big Ten Players of the Week in sophomore forward Nicole Kevdzija and senior forward Sarah Griffith. Griffith, who had her goal against the Vanderbilt Commodores in mid-August appear on Sports Center, stunned the Ball State Cardinals Sunday with the sixth-ever hat trick in Purdue's history.
Her hot streak would cool down against the Irish despite confident attempts, ending the game with four shot attempts, two on goal. Kevdzija would end with two.
Head coach Drew Roff continued to provide as many opportunities for his reserve players to make plays and gain valuable experience on the field. He worked with a rotation of 18 players, subbing in two underclassmen for a total of 33 minutes.
The seventh-year head coach said he was confident in the team's depth and freshman talent in a Sunday conference, adding he was proud of three freshman reserves for their contributions on both sides of the ball.
Purdue will look to restart its offense in front of a home crowd on Sunday against the Saint Lewis Billikens at 1 p.m. The game can be streamed on BTN+.