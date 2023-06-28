The Purdue soccer team has unveiled its 2023 schedule, which is highlighted by 11 regular-season games at Folk Field.
The Boilermakers’ schedule features 18 regular-season games, 11 at home and seven on the road, in addition to two preseason exhibitions, both at Folk Field, according to a news release. Eight non-conference contests will be followed by 10 Big Ten matchups.
Seven of Purdue’s 2023 opponents made the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including three that advanced to the Sweet Sixteen. Five of the seven matchups against postseason teams from a year ago will be in West Lafayette.
The marquee events at Folk Field begin with the Boiler Gold Rush season-opener on Aug. 17 against UCF. The Alumnae reunion weekend is scheduled for Sept. 17 as Big Ten play commences vs. Northwestern, and the team’s annual Hammer Down Cancer game is on Oct. 12 against Penn State.
The home slate also features home matchups against in-state rival Indiana and fellow Big Ten foes Iowa and Minnesota. TCU and Wake Forest also are among the programs that come to West Lafayette.
Purdue will travel to USC and Colorado in non-conference action before facing Illinois, Maryland, Nebraska, Rutgers and Wisconsin on the road in league play.
The 2023 campaign marks the 26th season of Purdue soccer, according to the release. It is the team’s 25th year in the Big Ten after a non-conference-only inaugural year in 1998. This also marks the ninth season under head coach Drew Roff.
Admission will be free to every regular-season home game at Folk Field once again in 2023.
A pair of exhibition games will begin the 2023 slate, with an in-state matchup against Indiana State on Aug. 9 before Bowling Green comes to town on Aug. 12.
The season officially begins against UCF on Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. The third annual Boiler Gold Rush game comes after the program attendance record was broken at both of the first two BGR contests, with 2,125 fans at Folk Field in 2021 being bested by the new record crowd of 3,296 in 2022.
The Golden Knights come to West Lafayette as new Big 12 Conference members, a year after they won the AAC regular-season crown and reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Purdue’s opening weekend concludes vs. Iona on Aug. 20. Four days later, Valparaiso makes the short trip south on Aug. 24. The Beacons are coming off a regular-season MVC title in 2022.
The Boilermakers’ season-opening home stand wraps up against Wake Forest at Folk Field on Aug. 27. It’s the first-ever meeting between the two sides, as the Demon Deacons earned an NCAA berth in 2022.
A trip out west is next, beginning at USC in Los Angeles on Aug. 31. It’s a rematch of last season’s BGR game, where the Boilermakers posted a 3-0 upset win against the 15th-ranked Trojans. The contest also comes a year before USC joins the Big Ten.
The road trip concludes at Colorado on Sept. 3. It marks the Boilermakers’ second trip to the Rocky Mountain state and first since 2010.
Purdue comes home to host TCU on Sept. 7. The Horned Frogs made the postseason in 2022 and reached the Sweet Sixteen, while this year’s matchup is the first between the two programs. The non-conference slate wraps up three days later against Western Kentucky on Sept. 10, also at Folk Field.
Big Ten competition begins on Sept. 17 against Northwestern. It is the alumnae reunion weekend and Senior Day as the Boilermakers host the Wildcats a year after NU was the Big Ten runners-up and reached the NCAA Sweet Sixteen.
More information about reunion weekend festivities, including how alumnae can register, will be announced in July on PurdueSports.com/Soccer. The weekend will include the Purdue football team’s home game against Syracuse on Sept. 16.
Up next is a trip to the east coast, at Maryland on Sept. 21, and at Rutgers on Sept. 24. Purdue visits the Terrapins for the first time since 2019, while the Scarlet Knights are coming off an NCAA appearance in 2022.
One home game follows, on Sept. 28, as the Boilermakers and Iowa play under the Folk Field lights. The weekend concludes at Wisconsin on Oct. 1.
The Golden Boot Trophy is at stake on Oct. 8, when Indiana visits Folk Field. Purdue has retained the rivalry trophy for eight consecutive years.
The annual Hammer Down Cancer match is on Oct. 12 against Penn State. The Nittany Lions come to West Lafayette for the first time since 2019 after they reached the 2022 NCAA Sweet Sixteen.
A pair of road games conclude the regular season away from home, at Illinois on Oct. 12 and at Nebraska on Oct. 19.
The regular season will wrap up against Minnesota on Oct. 22 at Folk Field.
2023 PURDUE SOCCER SCHEDULE
Wednesday, August 9 – Indiana State (exhibition), 2 p.m.
Saturday, August 12 – Bowling Green (exhibition), 2 p.m.
Thursday, August 17 – UCF, 7 p.m. – Boiler Gold Rush
Sunday, August 20 – Iona, 1 p.m.
Thursday, August 24 – Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Sunday, August 27 – Wake Forest, 1 p.m.
Thursday, August 31 – at USC, 6 p.m.
Sunday, September 3 – at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Thursday, September 7 – TCU, 7 p.m.
Sunday, September 10 – Western Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Sunday, September 17 – Northwestern, 1 p.m. – Senior Day, Alumnae Reunion Weekend
Thursday, September 21 – at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Sunday, September 24 – at Rutgers, TBA
Thursday, September 28 – Iowa, 7 p.m.
Sunday, October 1 – at Wisconsin, TBA
Sunday, October 8 – Indiana, 1 p.m.
Thursday, October 12 – Penn State, 7 p.m. – Hammer Down Cancer
Sunday, October 15 – at Illinois, TBA
Thursday, October 19 – at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Sunday, October 22 – Minnesota, 1 p.m.