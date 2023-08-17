8/17/23 UCF, Boilermaker fans cheer

Fans cheer on the women's soccer team before kickoff of the season opener against No. 24 UCF. The Boilers fell to the Golden Knights 1-0 at Folk Field in front of 4,096 fans. 

Both teams had earned a draw as time ran out on the first half.

The home season opener for Purdue (0-0) versus the Central Florida (0-0) Golden Knights stayed level due to the speed of the UCF center backs and the heroics of goalkeeper Charlotte Cyr. In front of a raucous BGR crowd, both teams kept their composure.

The crowd was tested early, when senior goalkeeper Charlotte Cyr made a save. The thunderous approval she received set the tone for the rest of the half.

Eruptions were frequent, such as on 5 Purdue shots and two additional saves by Cyr. But the loudest the crowd got was in response to a yellow card on Golden Knight defender Ellie Moreno.

Moreno committed a hard foul on Purdue’s freshman forward Lauren Omholt, sending her to the ground. A free kick was immediately awarded, but the crowd was dissatisfied. Purdue fans sent a shower of boos in the direction of the referee, demanding a card, then hushed briefly as he conferred with the Purdue sideline. Once the yellow card was awarded, not a word could be heard in the entire concourse.

Forward Kayla Budish had two breakaway chances at goal, but came up half a step slow on each, resulting in clearances by the UCF backline.

Purdue’s best chance came when senior midfielder Emily Mathews found an opening to fire a shot off a cross from Budish. It glanced across her right foot however, finding itself several feet wide of the goalposts.

The Golden Knights receive the ball in the second half.

