Purdue soccer's season is now in full swing having kicked off in a 1-1 draw this week against the Indiana State Sycamores.
Fans got a first glimpse of the team following a season with more highs than lows. Purdue had wrapped up its last season with a record of 3-11-3, failing to secure any victories during the Big Ten regular season.
But the 2022 team was young. At times head coach Drew Roff started an all-freshman backline along with many other freshman players.
This year’s team infuses seniority back into the position.
Abigail Roy led the starting backline for the Boilermakers against the Sycamores. The junior was named a team captain alongside senior midfielder Emily Mathews.
“Two just very committed players, you can always count on them to bring tremendous effort,” coach Roff said about Roy and Mathews. “They motivate themselves, they lead by example, but they're also willing to be vocal as needed.”
When asked what comes with being a team captain, Roy responded that she’s just making sure that "standards are always set." She prides herself on being the hardest worker on the field as well as off.
For the start of the game, Roy held the backline in check, not conceding as much as an opportunity for Indiana State.
Much of the offense started through Roy, who’d begin every attack when the team regained possession.
In one of those moments, up the field, her co-captain was the one to finish off the attack.
Junior forward Megan Hutchinson cleverly passed the ball behind her to an open Mathews. Mathews darted through the defense until she was tripped by an opposing player and was given a free kick. Her shot was blocked.
But Mathews made sure to return the favor just a few minutes later. She passed the ball to Hutchinson, who launched it into the top right of the goal.
Mathews described her role on the team as an "attacking threat," always trying to find slip balls and opportunities to score.
Attacking with Mathews are returning forwards junior Gracie Dunaway and sophomore Kayla Budish.
Dunaway and Budish led the team in goals last season. A second season together will hopefully allow for a more potent offense than last year.
Even with all the returning talent, three new faces made it into the starting group Wednesday. Freshmen defender Zoe Cuneio, midfielder Lida Dodge and forward Lauren Omgolt all got to see the pitch for the team.
“We returned a lot of very good players, so the fact that those three are in the lineup says a lot about their ability,” Roff said. “They're already playing with a bit of a maturity that you don't expect to see out of freshmen.”
There was also one other new face, senior goalkeeper Charlotte Cyr, a transfer from Dartmouth. Cyr started at goal for the Boilermakers.
The team will play one more exhibition match against Bowling Green on Saturday.
Aug. 17 will be the official start to the season, against the University of Central Florida.