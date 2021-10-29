After a triumphant end to its season, the Purdue soccer team heads into the Big Ten tournament riding its highest regular-season win total — 13 — since 2007.
A large portion of the successful season can be attributed to the Boilermakers’ (13-3-2, 8-2-0 Big Ten) distinguished seniors. Featuring the second-largest senior class in the Drew Roff era, six or seven of the 11 starting spots have included senior players in all of Purdue’s 18 regular season matchups.
“I think the seniors’ influence has been tremendous,” Roff said. “They have invested a lot into the program these past four years. These seniors want to leave the team in a more successful place than when they joined.”
The Boilermakers have progressed a long way with the help of headline players like senior forward Sara Griffith, the Big Ten’s leading goal scorer, and conference-leading senior goalkeeper Marisa Bova. The depth of the senior class goes further than the two Big Ten stars, with midfielder Grace Walsh, defender Skylurr Patrick and forward Ally Mussallem taking major strides on both sides of the field from their junior years, among others.
“It has been a struggle these past four years to learn the speed, play and difficult teams that come with Big Ten soccer,” Patrick said. “We have been through a lot with each other. It definitely was a good group to lead this year.”
Heading into the tournament, the players hope to continue their success and find ways to extend their time with each other.
“We are all really excited,” Patrick said. “We want to continue our postseason run because we have big goals.”
The Boilermakers will first face off against No. 7-seed Ohio State (9-7-2), which finished 4-4-2 in conference play. The Boilermakers defeated the Buckeyes in the regular season, taking an overtime victory at Columbus in mid-October.
This time, the Buckeyes come to West Lafayette under the eyes of the Boilermakers, who know they will play with a chip on their shoulder.
“All the focus is on Ohio State,” Roff said. “We are just looking forward to this first one and if we get to the next we will look at that opponent.”
If the Boilermakers beat the Buckeyes, they will move on to either Penn State (11-6, 5-5 Big Ten) or No. 17 Michigan (12-3-3, 6-2-2 Big Ten). The Nittany Lions and Wolverines were Purdue’s only Big Ten losses this year.
Nonetheless, the Boilermakers will continue to play to their strengths and push an aggressive offense onto every opponent in the Big Ten.
“Just as the old cliche says,” Roff said. “The best defense is a good offense.”