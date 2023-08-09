The Purdue soccer team will host Indiana State in its first match of the 2023 preseason on Wednesday at home.
Kickoff is set for 2 p.m., according to Purdue Sports. The game will be played on the Purdue Soccer Practice Field, adjacent to Folk Field. Fans can enter the training field through the gates at the southwestern corner of the facility.
Admission will be free for today’s preseason contest along with every regular-season home game in 2023.
Wednesday’s game comes after the Boilermakers opened preseason training last week, with the team’s first official practice on Aug. 1.
To conclude the preseason, Purdue will host Bowling Green on Saturday at 2 p.m.
The regular season commences on Aug. 17 against No. 24 UCF with the annual Boiler Gold Rush season-opener at 7 p.m. at Folk Field.
The 2023 campaign marks the 26th season of Purdue Soccer. It is the team’s 25th year in the Big Ten after a non-conference-only inaugural year in 1998. This also marks the ninth season under head coach Drew Roff.