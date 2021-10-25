The No. 18 Purdue women’s soccer team took on rival Indiana in the last matchup of the season for a 2-0 finish Sunday afternoon.
With the win, the Boilers (13-3-2, 8-2 Big Ten) secured the Golden Boot trophy that accompanied this rivalry matchup for the seventh consecutive year and solidified their hold on the second seed for the upcoming Big Ten tournament.
The weather proved difficult as the on-and-off rain left the field filled with puddles and an incredibly slippery surface, resulting in a couple of slip-ups for both teams.
“You have to be even more on your toes, not your heels,” senior forward Sarah Griffith said of the rainy conditions. “Your touches have to be softer, your walls have to be soft and you have to realize that change in momentum.”
The rain did not stop the many Purdue fans and a large loud student section, the Folk Fanatics, as “IU sucks!” cheers accompanied every goalie kick.
“This season, in my four years, it’s been the most active fans and they come to every game,” senior forward Ally Mussallem said. “It’s been really exciting and they’re a huge contribution to us doing so well.”
A shot by the Hoosiers (9-5-4, 3-4-3 Big Ten) that didn’t fully cross the goal line and technical difficulties with the replay equipment — the first time it had been used in the past two seasons, a team staffer said — resulted in a controversial offsides call and a five-minute delay with 13 minutes left in the first half.
The rest of the first half finished with no score and only four shots by the Boilermakers and two by the Hoosiers.
“IU did a fantastic job (in the) first half just not giving us time and space on the ball and I felt like every time we’re in our attacking third we couldn’t get numbers,” head coach Drew Roff said. “Second half, I said, ‘Let’s get into our rhythm, find feet, get those pockets of space and deliver better passes.’”
The second half opened with two yellow cards, one for Indiana’s Alaina Kalin and one for Purdue senior defender Skylurr Patrick.
Indiana responded with a strong offensive front with four shots, but none were successful.
The first goal of the game came from Mussallem and was assisted by sophomore midfielder Emily Mathews. Griffith followed it up with the second goal only eight minutes later.
“Once we got the momentum started with Ally’s moves, it never ended, and that’s the way we can play every minute of every game, so it was nice to come back and get that second,” Griffith said.
The Boilermakers snagged the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament and will play No. 7-seed Ohio State in a match at Folk Field Sunday.
“I think recovery is key, we’ve been on a run of games against some very talented teams that have really challenged us and pushed us,” Roff said. “We’re going to take a couple of days off and then we’re going to re-energize and come back and just focus on whoever our opponent is.”