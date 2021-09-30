The No. 19 Purdue women’s soccer team is looking to continue its win streak when it faces the No. 17 Michigan Wolverines tonight.
Purdue (8-1-2, 3-0-0 Big Ten) secured its latest win over the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-3-1, 1-2-0 Big Ten) in overtime after a last-minute goal from fifth year forward Sarah Griffith tied the game. Senior midfielder Teagan Jones sent one into the net early in overtime to seal a win against Purdue’s third Big Ten opponent this season.
“It’s been quite a while since I’ve scored in the game,” Jones said. “Though I was more happy the team won, getting that first game-winning goal in a Big Ten match when you’re trying to maintain a win streak was important for me.”
The Boilermakers have won six games in a row, climbing the standings to earn the No. 1 ranking in the Big Ten. They are one of only two teams that have not lost or tied in conference play to this point in the season.
“There’s definitely a desire to keep the winning streak going,” Jones said. “But I wouldn’t say there’s pressure.”
Purdue has started off undefeated at home, with its closest chance at a home loss coming in their first match against Kentucky. The team is off to its best start since 2007, when the Boilers won the Big Ten championship and went to the NCAA tournament.
Head coach Drew Roff cited the team’s balance as part of the reason it has been so successful this season. He said the veteran players across the pitch help spark big plays and have helped balance out the team and increase cohesion.
The Boilers have not faced the Wolverines in two years. Their last victory against Michigan came in 2017, when the team escaped with a 1-0 win when then-freshman forward Kylie Hase scored a shot in the 82nd minute.
Purdue has allowed 9 goals in the regular season, not allowing more than 1 goal by a single opponent. Michigan has allowed 8 goals so far this season.
Roff said it is hard to complain about the goals allowed when the Boilers tied the game or outscored their opponents.
“We have a competent group right now,” Roff said. “But we understand Michigan is one of the better teams that we will face all year.
“We believe in what we’re doing, we have a good game plan, but we also know that we need to play better.”