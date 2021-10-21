The Purdue women's soccer team is now No. 18 in the nation.
In the most recent United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll, the Boilermakers (11-3-2, 6-2-0 Big Ten) rose one spot following a split road weekend featuring an overtime win at Ohio State and a late 2-1 loss to then-unranked Penn State.
The Nittany Lions entered the rankings after that victory and are No. 24 in this week's poll. The Big Ten also features Rutgers at No. 9, which has been in the Top 10 since the Sept. 21 poll.
Purdue remains at No. 2 in the North Region rankings behind the Scarlet Knights, a Wednesday press release said. The Boilermakers are No. 27 in the NCAA's Ratings Percentage Index and College Soccer News Top 30 Poll, the statement said.
The Boilermakers entered the national rankings this season for the first time since the 2009 NCAA tournament, which they entered as No. 24. Their No. 18 ranking is their highest since October 2009, the statement said. The team's current record is its best since the 2007 season.
Purdue has two games left in the regular season, both at Folk Field. The team kicks off against Northwestern tonight at 8 p.m. Admission is free for all fans, and the match will air on the Big Ten Network.