Two Indiana goals in less than two minutes gave the Hoosiers a 2-1 lead in the first half.
The Boilermakers (3-9-3, 0-5-3 Big Ten) survived a late-game attack by the Hoosiers (2-6-7, 0-6-2 Big Ten) ending the game in a 2-2 draw.
Senior midfielder Sydney Duarte tied the game at 2-2, with a goal coming at the 63-minute mark in the game off a corner kick.
Sophomore forward Gracie Dunaway gave the Boilermakers an early 1-0 lead with a goal off of a corner kick 27 minutes in.
Indiana sophomore forward Anna Bennett tied the game at 1-1 at the 35:19 mark with an Olimpico goal, being scored directly off a corner kick.
Indiana freshman midfielder Olivia Smith gave the Hoosiers a 2-1 lead with a goal at the 37-minute mark.
Indiana midfielder Alaina Kalin got a shot on goal with seven seconds remaining in the game, but freshman goalkeeper Kailey Kimball was there to save it for the Boilermakers. Kimball ended the game with five saves.
Purdue had four corner kicks in the game, with two of them resulting in Boilermaker goals.
The Boilermakers have not won a game in 42 days, with its last win coming against Kansas State on Sept. 4.
Purdue had just eight total shots, with four being on goal. Indiana had 18 shots, with seven being on goal.
Purdue will round out a three game road stretch at Minnesota on Thursday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.