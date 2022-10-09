The Purdue soccer team responded to an early Illinois goal to tie up the game, and it kept up its attack for the first half.
The Boilermakers (3-9-1, 0-5-1 Big Ten) didn’t have an answer for the second Illini (7-5-2, 2-3-1 Big Ten) goal at the 59th minute and fell 2-1 to the orange and blue Sunday afternoon.
Illinois struck first, doing so within the first 12 seconds on a deep, unassisted Kendra Pasquale shot from the left side, the fastest scored goal in the program’s history.
Purdue tied it up early in the first, courtesy of senior forward Gabby Hollar’s first career goal, assisted by fifth-year midfielder Sydney Duarte.
Head coach Drew Roff said he thought his team came out and successfully executed what they’d worked on in practice all week, bringing the attack to Illinois and giving itself good opportunities.
“Obviously, in hindsight, we needed two or three more goals in the (first) half, but we were knocking on the door, and that was very encouraging,” Roff said. “Second half, we fell off a bit, but first half, we did exactly what we talked about all week.”
Illinois came out with a three-back formation, which was a little different than what Roff thought they might see. He said the Illini second-half adjustment didn’t allow sophomore forward Grace Dunaway as many touches, and made it difficult for the Boilers to move the ball up the flanks.
Pasquale connected again in the second half to score both of Illinois’ goals. The chain of events leading up to the goal began when the Illini midfielder was awarded a free kick just over the midfield line by Purdue’s bench.
The on-field referee stopped play and told the Boilermakers to stop fouling Pasquale, specifically. Freshman defender Sabrina Blount ignored that directive and was called for a penalty on a Pasquale breakaway that resulted in a free shot that found the back of the net.
“For some reason, (the referee) thought (Pasquale) was being targeted with physical play. But it’s rare that you see that, (so) I'm not sure exactly where that came from,” Roff said. “It was interesting to hear, I guess he wanted to make his impact felt and assert his presence into the match somehow, and that's how he chose to do it.”
Redshirt junior Emma Tompkins made her first appearance as a Boilermaker, starting in goal and recording six saves.
Purdue had six corner kick opportunities in the first half, compared to the Illini’s four. In the second, the Boilers had zero while Illinois had three.
“We were taking too many touches and played a little too slow,” Roff said. “Not sure what that change was, but our goal was to put (Illinois’) backline under more pressure in the second half.”
He gives Illinois credit for coming out stronger in the second half but recognized scoring opportunities the Boilermakers let slip in the second half.
“They were better in the second half, and we just couldn't maintain that same level we had in the first half for the full 90.”
Purdue takes to the road at 8 p.m., Thursday to face Iowa (3-6-5, 0-3-3). The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.