This weekend’s game marks the beginning of Big Ten conference play for Purdue.
The Boilers are heading to Evanston, Illinois, to take on No. 18 Northwestern. Purdue (3-4) had canceled its previously scheduled match against Long Beach State last Sunday, giving the Boilermakers an extra long break before facing off against the Wildcats (6-1-1).
“I think that it was great for us to have a few days off,” sophomore forward Sydney Boudreau said. “We needed those days off.”
Against No. 6 Notre Dame, head coach Drew Roff had the team play more conservatively and try to score on the counterattack, but that was not typical, Roff said.
While conference play presents a unique challenge to the Boilermakers, marking when games begin to count towards Big Ten standings, the team’s game plan will stay the same.
“90% of games we play, we’re going to try and play on the front foot and have the ball,” Roff said. “That is our style.”
And Coach Roff plans to implement that style against Northwestern and other Big Ten teams.
Northwestern will be coming into the game with impressive wins on their resume. The team has taken down then-No. 19 Xavier and then-No. 6 Stanford in just the past two weeks.
The Wildcats’ only loss is to Kansas, a team Purdue also lost to earlier in the season.
Most of Northwestern’s early season success can be attributed to their defense. The team has allowed three goals in total.
The Wildcats have been able to limit their opponent's opportunities. They allow only a handful of shots (7.4 per game) and even fewer shots on goal (28.8% of total shots).
So far the Boilermakers have not picked up a draw in any of their matches. That might change as Roff emphasized “trying to maximize the points you can get”, in reference to how the standings are calculated.
“In soccer, it's 3 points for a win, 1 point for a draw and zero for a loss,” Roff said. “And there’s nothing wrong with a draw, especially on the road.”
The team will take on the Wildcats Sunday at 2 p.m, and that game will air on the Big Ten Network.