Purdue soccer survived 21 total shots by Nebraska on Thursday, ending the game tied 1-1. On Sunday, the barrage of 26 shots was too much to bear, and it lost 3-0 to No. 10 Rutgers.
The Boilermakers (3-8-1, 0-4-1 Big Ten) ended a four-game losing streak with the tie against the Cornhuskers (5-4-4, 3-1-1 Big Ten), but went back to the losing column with the shutout loss to the Scarlet Knights (11-1-1, 3-1-1 Big Ten).
Purdue soccer has not won a game in 29 days, with its last win coming against Kansas State Sept. 4.
While the 1-1 tie got the Boilers out of the losing column, it didn’t feel as good as a win would have.
“The win column would have felt better but to be honest, (the tie) feels pretty good,” head coach Drew Roff said after the game Thursday. “We thought we might get a little more out of the game, I thought maybe we deserved to.
“But at the same time, Nebraska created some good chances and had a good team as well, so we’ll take that draw, and it’s nice to get our first points in the Big Ten season.”
Against both Rutgers and Nebraska, Purdue had less than 10 shots while its opponents had at least 20 each. The Boilermakers’ opponents also had at least twice as many shots on goal in both games.
“When you struggle to keep the ball and possess the ball and create opportunities on the attack, unfortunately it puts your backs under a lot of pressure,” Roff said after the game on Sunday. “I think we need to do a better job to help them out because they’re going to get worn out if (we’re) not able to keep the ball higher on the pitch; they were under a lot of pressure today.”
Part of the disparity came from the Boilermakers’ defensive struggles to clear the ball after stopping the other team’s attack. After the Nebraska game, Roff said the team can vary between clearing it with shorter ground passes or longer lobs through the air.
“We’re not a great team in the air; we’re a better team with the ball on the ground,” Roff said Thursday. “But I think with some young players out there, they didn’t want to give the ball away in dangerous situations.”
Freshman goalkeeper Kailey Kimball took over as the starting goalkeeper halfway through Purdue’s 3-0 loss to No. 19 Northwestern on Sept. 18. Four games later, she has yet to have a win as a starting goalie. Kimball set her career-high saves against Nebraska with five, and set a new one against Rutgers with 10.
“Kimball’s getting better, I think that’s the key,” Roff said Sunday. “The experience that she’s gotten lately is helping her. Obviously, when we give up goals, it’s not just on the keeper. Defensively, there’s times we can help her a little bit more, and there’s times where she needs to come up big, but overall, she’s improving.”