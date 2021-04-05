It took one of the more stout defenses in the Big Ten to stop the aggressive play of junior forward Sarah Griffith and a fired-up Purdue offense on senior night, the final game of Purdue’s delayed soccer season.
At the end of 90 minutes, stoppage time and two overtime periods, the score stood 0-0. Purdue kept Golden Boot rivalry trophy from the 2019 season, even though the result technically snapped its win streak over Indiana.
With a roster that featured just two seniors, its lowest count since the 2018 season, Purdue’s young-but-experienced roster was ready to officially turn the tide on their season and officially submit themselves as contenders in one of the toughest conferences in college soccer.
Purdue (4-5-2), a team that ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 12.73 shot attempts per match according to bigten.org, continued the trend of using a high-octane offense to wear down defenses by pelting the Hoosiers (6-4-1) with 18 total shots.
Griffith played with something to prove against the Hoosiers after not having scored a goal in three straight matches. Purdue was 3-1-1 on the season when Griffith found a way to score on her opponents, and the Boilers needed their leading scorer to lift them up to a .500 regular season finish for the first time since 2018, according to Purdue Athletics.
She led the Boilers with seven shot attempts, four of which were on goal.
Indiana had played against aggressive offenses before, with teams shooting 10 or more shots on the team in four games on the season according to Indiana Athletics. The Hoosiers managed to keep every one of those matchups competitive, with an average final score differential of two points.
Purdue finishes its season ranked 10th in the Big Ten, with Penn State taking the conference’s best record at 9-1-1 according to bigten.org. They scored nine goals while allowing just nine, and ended the season with a 3-1-2 home record.
Griffith finishes the year as the team’s highest scorer with five goals, while freshman forward Nicole Kevdzija follows close behind with three.
Next year’s roster could feature one of the highest senior counts of the Drew Roff era, with the Boilers ending this season with 10 listed juniors and two seniors.
While the roster will feature plenty of experienced talent all across the field, Purdue will also have 11 incoming sophomores to carry on the momentum created by the larger senior lineup.