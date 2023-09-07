Fresh off a fruitless attack, Purdue was now running back. Trying to keep the game at a tie, Boilermaker defenders were sprinting with the attacker.
As TCU’s AJ Hennessey crossed the box, she unloaded a shot that rang off the crossbar. The ball bounced into the back of the net.
The Purdue Boilermakers (2-4) lost 2-1 to the TCU Horned Frogs (2-2-1) Thursday night.
“We're just unable to hold them off, unable to keep the clean sheet and that's a bit of a heartbreaker,” head coach Drew Roff said.
The first half had zero scoring, in part because the Boilers were so defensively aligned due to a new 4-3-3 formation.
“We switched it up,” Roff said. “We went from a 3-5-2 to a 4-3-3 tonight, and I liked it. It suits the personnel that we have available to us right now.”
The new defensive formation looked like it was doing its job, holding TCU scoreless. However, this came at the cost of the team’s offense.
The pace of the game was controlled by TCU for most of the start. Possession was a 60-40 split between the two teams.
Even with more opportunity the Frogs' chances did not come through.
TCU seemed more concerned with getting a penalty than a shot-off. Once in the box, attackers for the Horned Frogs would fall down at the slightest bit of contact.
The referee would ignore TCU’s pleas as they sat on the ground with their hands in the air.
The Boilers’ lone goal was scored by freshman forward Lauren Omholt, her second of the season.
Omholt took a pass in stride, leaving the defender at her hip. TCU’s goalie decided to stay put in the box and wait for her shot.
With a few dribbles and in the midst of falling, Omholt chipped the ball just over the goalie.
“(Omholt) was excellent tonight. She looked dangerous all night and had great anticipation,” Roff said. “I think she got fouled when she shot the ball, but she was strong enough to get enough power on it to get through.”
Fans stood silent as the ball rolled towards the goal. Once it crossed the line, Folk Field roared in excitement.
Purdue leads 1-0.
Roff thought his team dropped its intensity after scoring in the second half
“I loved how we played tonight for the majority of the match,” Roff said. “And if we compete and play like we did for about 70 minutes tonight for 90 minutes, then that bodes well for our Big 10 competition.”
Purdue parked the bus and had nearly every player back and in the box. This sacrificed any chance of scoring a second goal or holding possession.
The onslaught of the TCU attack proved to be too much. Midefeilder Gracie Brian of TCU put a rocket into the top right of the goal.
The game was tied 1-1, a tie that would eventually be broken by the Horned Frogs’ counterattack.
The Boilermaker's best chance came off a misplaced pass from TCU. Omholt was able to intercept the ball and streak through the opposing back line.
Faced with such an obvious scoring chance, Omholt looked like she overthought it as she stumbled over her dribble, allowing the defenders to get back in time. Her shot was easily stopped by the goalie.
Purdue plays again Sunday against Western Kentucky, 1 p.m. at Folk Field. The game will also air on Big Ten Plus.