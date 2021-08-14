Purdue soccer tied for the second time in three days today, this time against Marquettte University. The game, which ended with a score of 2-2, was the second of two exhibition games this year before the regular season begins.
"With two ties you know you can get there," senior forward Sarah Griffith said. "It's almost like you're on that line and you know you can make the leap forward and I think it will give everyone that push we need."
The Golden Eagles took the lead early in the game with an easy goal. Senior goalkeeper Marisa Bova ventured out of position to help her teammates play defense, and couldn't get back in front of the ball fast enough to stop Marquette from sending it in. With 16 minutes left in the first half, Marquette sent the ball into the goal again, but this time it went straight over Bova's head.
"We knew that Marquette was going to be a more direct, physical type team," Head Coach Drew Roff said, "and it seemed like it took us a little while to adjust the communication with the backline. And the ability to win some of those individual battles was lacking."
The Boiler's first goal was also a first half highlight. Senior midfielder Teagan Jones sent the ball into the right side of the net with a move that left the Marquette goalkeeper on her back.
A late goal from Griffith tied the game when there was 6:10 left in the game. Griffith managed to sneak the ball into the net despite the Marquette defenders on her heels. Her goal sent the Purdue bench into an uproar.
The Boilermakers will open their season against the University of Kentucky at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Folk Field. All home games for soccer in the regular season will be free.