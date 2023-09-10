All the Boilers needed on Sunday was to find their stride.
Purdue’s soccer team (3-5-0) beat the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-2-5) 2-1 at Folk Field on a bright Sunday afternoon. After falling behind early in the first half, Purdue turned it up a notch in the second to break its four game losing streak.
“We started slow and were down 1-0 at half,” junior forward Meghan Hutchinson said after the game. “We all kind of knew that we just had to bring the energy and play like we knew how to play.”
She talked about the impact of the Boilers’ two goals in the match, both scored within about ten minutes of each other.
“After (senior forward Kayla Budish) scored it was like, ‘alright, we can do this,’ and then after my goal it was like, ‘we did it, we just got to keep the energy now.’”
Western Kentucky forward Kayla Meyer was the first in the match to score, receiving the ball 13 yards out from goal before firing off a shot. Senior goalkeeper Charlotte Cyr pounded her fist on the ground as the ball found the lower left corner of the goal.
After the Western Kentucky goal, Purdue maintained consistent possession of the ball. The team managed four shots, three on goal, but all from long range.
“Western Kentucky did a good job of dropping in deep, and we couldn’t get in behind them,” Purdue head coach Drew Roff said. “So we did settle for some shots from distance and weren’t as dangerous as I would have liked.”
The Boilers weren’t the only ones who brought the energy Sunday. Hilltoppers coach Jason Neidell was animated in spurring his team on throughout the match through passionate sideline assistance, including encouragement, blame and pleading with the refs. However, it didn’t phase the Boilers.
“All of us coaches get emotional and we want what's best for our players,” Roff said. “We’re all super competitive. Sometimes we may have words for the referees and things of that nature but it’s just the spirit of the game.”
The second half started quickly, featuring end-to-end action within the first five minutes.
After WKU’s Meyer missed a shot off the right post, Purdue counterattacked. One minute after Meyers’ shot, senior midfielder Emily Matthews was able to slip in between the Topper center backs for a close-range look.
Just as the ball came off her foot, however, a cluster of red jerseys recovered in time to smother it.
The Boilers wouldn’t have to wait long before another of their long chances found the net, this time in the form of a Kayla Budish golazo.
Budish had received the ball on the edge of the box from junior midfielder Abigail Roy. She took a touch towards the center and ripped a curling shot into the top-right bin of the goal.
With 23 minutes left in the game, the Boilers subbed in 4 players, including Hutchinson.
“I knew we had to change up some things. I feel like we still weren’t playing with that energy that we need,” Roff said. “Thursday night’s match against TCU was a really high intensity match, and maybe some of our starters are still low fatigue.”
“That’s why in college soccer you need a bench that can come in and help you,” the coach said. “And I thought our reserves were fantastic today, so we were looking for that spark from them.
Five minutes after Hutchinson checked into the game with her teammates, she scored what became the winning goal.
Purdue will have this Thursday off before beginning its conference season next Sunday.
The Boilers are scheduled take on Northwestern at Folk Field at 1 p.m., and the game will stream on Big Ten Plus.