The Purdue soccer team will end a season full of ups and downs with a home rivalry game against Indiana, trying to get to a .500 regular season finish for the first time since 2017.
The Boilermakers (4-5-1) are coming off of a disappointing weekend, with back-to-back losses against Minnesota and Iowa. Against Iowa, Purdue had 16 shots, six shots on goal and zero goals, while Iowa only needed six shots to take a 1-0 win. Against Minnesota, Purdue had eight shots, four on goal, and also lost 1-0 on an 82nd minute Minnesota goal.
“We just had trouble finishing, so tough weekend for us, tough results, but we can learn from that and be more efficient moving forward,” head coach Drew Roff said.
Roff cited how the team needs to stay vigilant for the whole 90 minutes of play as a potential lesson the team can take moving forward. Eleven of Purdue’s shots against Iowa came in the first half, as well as half of its shots on goal. The other half came in the first 10 minutes of the second half, and Purdue did not attempt a shot for the last 30 minutes.
Looking forward, the Boilers are taking on in-state rival Indiana in the 22nd battle for the Golden Boot. The Senior Night game is also the only night game this season.
“Everyone’s just grateful to be able to play under such good circumstances and I’m excited to put everything together,” junior forward Sarah Griffith said.
The Boilermakers hold a 17-4-5 record against Indiana in the rivalry series since the inception of the series in 1999. The rivalry trophy wasn’t introduced until after the 2002 season, five games into the series. Purdue leads the trophy series 13-4-4, and has won each of the last two contests as well as five out of the last seven games — the others were ties.
Despite the rivalry connection, the team is trying to keep a sense of perspective.
“It’s a game just like any other game,” Griffith said.
The Hoosiers have been a force to be reckoned with in home games after winning four of their five home games and allowing just two goals at Bill Armstrong Stadium this season.
Although they’re 2-3 on the road, they have beat the Michigan Wolverines, one of the highest rated Big Ten soccer teams, 2-0 on Sunday.
Eight players on the roster have scored at least one goal. Senior forward Melanie Forbes leads the team with three goals on the season.
The Golden Boot game will be the last of the regular season, and will determine the teams’ seeds going into the Big Ten tournament.