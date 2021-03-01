A cloudy day in West Lafayette seemed to reflect the energy of the Purdue Boilermakers’ first outdoor match against the Rutgers in a 1-0 loss.
The Boilers (1-2) ended their last match with a thrilling overtime victory over the Maryland Terrapins. Purdue overwhelmed the Terrapins with 24 overall shots throughout the match and redshirt junior forward Sarah Griffith scoring a goal in the first 30 seconds of the game. This included a game-high 13 points in the second half.
A normally aggressive Purdue team, which averages a Big Ten leading 18 shots per game according to the NCAA’s website, chose to match the energy of the Scarlett Knights (2-1) and play with a more conservative approach on offense, attempting just seven shots throughout the entire match.
Griffith lead the team in accuracy and offensive attempts with two shots on goal out of three attempted shots.
The Boilers made sure to keep their aggressive style of play on the defensive end, tackling Rutgers’ forwards and chasing the ball to stop the Knights from gaining any kind of rhythm on their side of the field.
The Purdue defense was unable to tighten up in time to completely keep the Rutgers offense out of the net.
The first and only goal of the game came after a Rutgers corner kick resulted in a cross through the middle of the box, cutting through the Boilermaker defense and giving senior midfielder Gabby Provenzano an ideal opportunity to score.
Though the Boilers grabbed two saves, the conservative Knights offense kept waiting for the perfect opportunity to strike before choosing to shoot their six shot attempts.
They managed to park the bus and keep Purdue from taking shots for the rest of the game, sealing their victory 1-0 and taking their first and only match with Purdue.