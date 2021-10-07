The Purdue women’s soccer team entered the national rankings for the first time since 2009 after an upset victory over then-No. 18 Wisconsin over the weekend.
The Boilermakers (9-2-2, 4-1-0 Big Ten) came in at No. 25 in the country in this week’s United Soccer Coaches poll. The team did not receive votes in last week’s poll, a statement released by Purdue Athletics said.
The team is also No. 3 in the North Region and No. 22 in the NCAA’s Rating Percentage Index rankings. The Boilers are one of three Big Ten teams in the national poll alongside No. 8 Rutgers and No. 16 Michigan.
Purdue has won seven of its last eight matches and is off to its best start to a season since 2007, the statement said. The team is tied with Rutgers (9-2-2, 4-0 Big Ten) atop the conference rankings with 12 points, the statement said.