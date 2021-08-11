Purdue soccer welcomed fans to its first of two exhibition matches today, ending in a 1-1 tie to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
"There's games you definitely feel like you should have won and you get the draw — and sometimes you're happy with the draw," Head Coach Drew Roff said after the game. "Today is one of those days where I think Milwaukee and I will both kind of walk out of here and say 'that was a fitting result and two good teams.'"
The Milwaukee Panthers put numbers on the board in the first half when it came to corner kicks and shots, but like the Boilermakers, their score remained at zero.
The Boilers maintained energy on the pitch and on the bench; their persistence paid off at the 11 minute mark when freshman forward Megan Hutchinson sent the ball grazing past the goalkeeper's fingers, scoring the first goal of the season and sending spectators to their feet and adding to the players' already contagious energy.
"I didn't have a very good touch, but I was still able to get past one of the defenders, " Hutchinson said. "I shot it with my right foot and I curved it and the goalie got a little touch on it, but luckily it was able to still go in."
Hutchinson is a true freshman, and this goal marked the first of her college career.
That point remained unanswered until a few minutes before the half, when Panthers freshman Kayla Rollins finally found the net.
Purdue was outshined by the Panthers in shots and corner kicks the entire game. The Panthers ended the match with seven corner kicks and 11 shots. The Boilermakers trailed with only nine and one, respectively.
Purdue's energy dwindled as the game moved into its final minutes. Head Coach Drew Roff took advantage of the lower volume, using it as an opportunity to ensure his players heard each of his instructions. Roff and Milwaukee Head coach Troy Fabiano took turns yelling directions in what seemed like a bizarre battle to see who could be scream louder.
The next exhibition game is against Marquette on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Folk Field. It will be the last exhibition match of the season before the regular season begins.