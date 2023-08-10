The Purdue soccer team opened its preseason exhibition slate Wednesday at home with a 1-1 draw against Indiana State.
The Boilermakers controlled play for much of the first 45 minutes and took a 1-0 lead late in the opening half. The visiting Sycamores then found the equalizer in the final 10 minutes of the 90-minute exhibition contest, according to a news release.
Wednesday’s game came after the Boilermakers opened preseason training last week, with the team’s first official practice on Aug. 1.
Purdue returns to action for its second of two preseason matches on Saturday, against Bowling Green at 2 p.m. The game will be played on the Purdue Soccer Practice Field, adjacent to Folk Field.
Admission will be free for all fans to Saturday’s contest along with every regular-season home game at Folk Field in 2023.
The regular season commences on Aug. 17 against No. 24 UCF with the annual Boiler Gold Rush season-opener at 7 p.m. at Folk Field.