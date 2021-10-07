Senior forward Sarah Griffith earned her third career weekly award Tuesday afternoon after a 3-goal performance in Purdue’s two matches last week.
Griffith’s goals were the Boilermakers’ (9-2-2, 4-1 Big Ten) only goals in matches against then-No 17 Michigan and then-No. 18 Wisconsin. The two goals she scored against the Badgers were instrumental in securing Purdue a 2-1 victory that vaulted it into the national rankings in the most recent United Soccer Coaches poll.
Griffith was named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week alongside Northwestern’s Regan Steigleder. The award is her third of the season as well as of her career, and her second-straight offensive PotW honor.
Griffith is the second Boilermaker in program history to win three weekly awards in a season, after then-senior forward Maddy Williams in 2017, a team press release said. She is tied for the fourth-most conference weekly awards in a season with two weeks left in the regular slate, and leads the conference in goals scored with 10.
Sophomore midfielder Emily Mathews and forward/midfielder Nicole Kevdzija are the only other Purdue players to have captured weekly awards this season. Mathews won offensive PotW on Sept. 21 and Kevdzija won defensive PotW on Aug. 31.