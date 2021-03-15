As the sun shone through on two straight afternoon games, the Boilermakers managed to lighten up a somber season by starting March with a 2-1 record, including two shutouts against notable conference rivals.
Purdue defeated Wisconsin 2-0 on Monday and Northwestern 1-0 Saturday afternoon, the team’s first shutout wins of the season.
Despite a lack of offensive aggressiveness this week, with just 10 attempted Purdue shots split between both defensive slugfests, little could dampen the energy in the indoor and outdoor fields at Mercyhealth Sportscore Two and Folk Field, a significant improvement over the month prior.
The Boilers (3-3-0) played with something to prove, fighting to even up their record and put themselves back in Big Ten contention for the first time since 2017, when Northwestern (3-3-0) claimed a 1-0 victory in Evanston, Illinois, in the Big Ten Tournament.
“It was certainly a hard-fought match today,” head coach Drew Roff said in a press release after the match against Northwestern. “Both teams really wanted it and got after it. It was one of those games where you just wonder in the back of your mind, is either team going to find a goal?”
An energetic performance from junior forward Sarah Griffith allowed the Boilermakers to take the victory against the Wildcats in the match’s 74th minute, as Griffith managed to thread a left-footed shot across the left side of the box to the right side of the goal.
“Fortunately Griffith doesn’t need a lot of chances to make those big plays,” Roff said. “I’m really happy for her, the game needed that player in the final third from either team to step up and make that play and that was all the difference.”
The goal marked Griffith’s third of the season, tying freshman forward and midfielder Nicole Kevdzija as the team’s top scorer. The pair have scored six of the team’s seven goals of the season.