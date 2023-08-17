They came on foot, they came on electric scooters, they came in colorful golf carts; and they came loud.
Thousands strong and armed with inflatable noise sticks, the crowd at Folk Field Thursday night was as boisterous as any you’ll find at a Purdue sporting event.
Though the packed in fans did everything they could, Purdue (0-1) fell in its home-opener versus the No. 24 Central Florida (1-0) Golden Knights in a match that came down to the final whistle.
On the final play of the game, freshman forward Lauren Omholt dribbled deep into the UCF box off a pass from sophomore striker Kayla Budish. Her shot was strong, swelling the crowd to a fever pitch, followed by a crestfallen gasp when it was saved as the buzzer sounded.
Those in attendance were tested early, when senior goalkeeper Charlotte Cyr made a save. The save, as well as the thunderous approval she received for it, set the tone for the rest of the match.
"It was a great atmosphere with the Vuvuzela's," sophomore striker Kayla Budish said following the game. "Just as great of an atmosphere (as last year's BGR game)."
Cyr would go on to make four more saves, some acrobatic and others impressively reflexive. Unfortunately for the Boilers, Cyr’s big night was largely a product of the pressure from the Knights, which at times was relentless.
"I thought (UCF's) composure was really good," Purdue head coach Drew Roff said. "They were able to get the ball to (UCF forward Dayana Martin) in transition, and when she takes off and beats that first defender she's really tough to deal with."
The match was knotted scoreless after a high-energy first half. If not for the speed of the UCF backline or Cyr’s shot-stopping, better chances might have been created.
The only goal of the match was the work of Martin. After receiving the ball 40 yards from Purdue’s goal, she outpaced the Boilermaker midfield on her way toward the Purdue backline.
It was then that she slowed down to find a wide open Chloe Netzel, who delivered a perfectly weighted pass that found Martin, and then the back of the net.
Purdue did not go without chances at the goal.
Among its best came in the first half when senior midfielder Emily Mathews found an opening to fire a shot off a cross from Budish. It glanced across her right foot however, finding itself several feet wide of the goalposts.
The thousands in the stands stayed engaged into the second period, working up an inflatable thunderstorm whenever Purdue got the ball into UCF territory.
Momentum began to shift with 28 minutes remaining. First, Budish got free for a shot from 10-yards out, one that curved too far to the right before being hit into the side of the net by a teammate.
"It was a great ball from my teammate, (forward Sydney Boudreu)," Budish said. "I just sliced it a little bit, went a bit wide. That was a big moment in the game."
Next, with the mostly freshmen crowd reinvigorated, Lauren Omholt found Emily Matthews for a point blank shot that missed.
Over the next ten minutes, the ball was rarely in Boilermaker territory as Purdue danced the ball around the Golden Knight box. The gold-and-black penetrated a few times but we were turned back, like once on a foul and another time by a scrum of Golden Knights massed near the goal-line.
As the minutes ticked down, the Boilers constantly threatened, erasing what was once a large deficit in total shots and shots-on-goal. The team finished down 16-14 in total shots and 6-4 in those on target.
All the shots and possession failed to materialize into a goal, the shots finding themselves off target or from too far out, and the possession often drying up just before breaking the UCF defense.
"A little bit frustrating," Roff said. "When you look at some of the quality chances we had, especially with Lauren (Omholt) creating a lot on that left flank, it's like 'how do we not stuff one in there?'."
"1-1 I felt would have been a fair and worthy result, but you gotta score if you want to get those results."
Purdue will play its next match Sunday at noon in another home tie, this time against Iona.