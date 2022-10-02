Zero goals were given up in the second half by Purdue. After a difficult 3-0 first half, the team fought its way to the finish line.
The Boilermakers (3-8-1, 0-4-1 Big Ten) ended up losing, 3-0 to the Scarlet Knights of Rutgers on Sunday afternoon (11-1-1, 3-1-1 Big Ten).
However, given the incredible amount of fight in the second half, the team was still able to leave with its heads high.
“The second half, I thought was much better,” head coach Drew Roff said. “We pressed a little higher, kept the ball a little better and the 0-0 (score) for the second half was encouraging.”
Sophomore forward Gracie Dunaway chased after opposing defenders hoping for an opportunity to arise, while freshman defender Olivia Hall chased down a runaway attacker after a turnover.
That effort, along with many other instances, was a major factor in keeping Rutgers silent for most of the second half.
Even though she gave up three goals, name Kimball was able to register 10 saves. Starting at goalie since the second half of Northwestern on Sept. 18, the was able to remain calm and save face after the early onslaught.
“Kayla’s getting better,” Roff said. “There’s times we can help her a little bit more and there’s times where she needs to come up big, but overall, she’s improving.”
That was the most amount of saves for a Purdue goalkeeper since Kansas State.
Purdue let the game slip through their fingers, metaphorically and physically, in the second goal of the game.
Down 1-0, and with a kick from the corner, freshman goalkeeper Kailey Kimball shot out from the net to grab the incoming ball. Yet, as she fell to the ground the ball slipped from her grip.
The incoming Rutgers defender, Emily Mason, was able to scoop up the ball and score, possibly with some assistance from her hands.
The controversial play left Kimball and many Boilermakers with their hands up looking to the ref. It had no bearing on the ref as he called it a goal for the Scarlet Knights.
And it was again another corner kick for Rutgers that gave them its third goal. After the ball bounced from player to player near the goal, an opportunity opened up for Rutgers’ Mason once again.
The Scarlet Knights had been playing pressed up for nearly the entire game. The usual defender was this time right where she needed to be again and kicked in an easy goal.
The Boilermakers had their first draw this season last Thursday. Hosting Nebraska the team scored a late goal that was quickly returned by the Huskers. The two goals would remain for the rest of the game ending in a 1-1 draw.
The draw ended a four-game losing streak the Boilers were in. And more importantly, ended a streak of giving up three or more goals in their past four games.
Rutgers is the 10th ranked team in the country but was previously ranked No. 4 before losing to 17th ranked Penn State.
Purdue could do almost nothing to stop Rutgers’ first goal. Junior midfielder Sam Kroeger launched a rocket from the top right of the box.
Freshman goalkeeper Kailey Kimball dove to the right to try and save the ball, but it was to no avail as the ball reached the back of the net instantly.
“They were firing on all cylinders early and unfortunately we couldn’t match that,” Roff said. “We learned from it and we look to improve. Our focus is on recovering and then coming back strong against Illinois.”
The Boilermakers will have the week off and return again to Folk Field to play Illinois Sunday night at 1 p.m.