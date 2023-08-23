In the team’s previous affair, the Boilers tied a Purdue record-high eight goals against Iona. Three players scored multiple times in what was a joyous engagement for most of the players.
The Purdue Boilermakers (1-1) now prepare to take on the Valparaiso Crusaders (2-0) Thursday night at Folk Field.
Valparaiso presents an opportunity for a win against a smaller school before a slew of matchups versus teams with more historically competitive programs. Purdue hosts Wake Forrest of the ACC the following Sunday.
Purdue soccer head coach Drew Roff talked about his team’s mindset after experiencing a massive win.
“It's just like anything, you just want to continue to learn from each game and continue to get better,” Roff said.
Despite being a small opponent, Valparaiso presents a “real challenge” in the words of Roff. The Crusaders started the season hot with two wins over Northern and Eastern Illinois. They play Southern Illinois later this season but not Western Illinois, eliminating the possibility of a four-cornered sweep of the state.
“(Valparaiso) is an in-state opponent that we're familiar with. So they'll be organized and ready to play,” Roff said. “So, just about getting ourselves ready.”
The Boilermakers themselves have already appeared much more organized this season. Last year, they ended on a streak of six games, giving up multiple scores.
The team has conceded just one goal this year, even after playing a ranked opponent. One new face has already been a reason for the improvement, freshman mid-fielder Lauren Adam.
Adam has started at defensive mid for the team in both of their games this season. Coach Roff describes her play as ‘simple’ and ‘smart.'
“Her consistency has been impressive,” Roff said. “(She) has shown a high level of maturity to be able to bring quality every single day.”
Adam has made the quick transition from high school soccer to playing for Purdue in a short period.
“It's a lot higher level, the pace faster and all the girls are good,” Adam said about the transition from high school to collegiate soccer. “It's super competitive, they're all super strong and everyone is an athlete.”
Another key addition and a major reason Purdue has looked more consistent on the defensive front is senior transfer Charlotte Cyr at Goalie. The goalkeeper position was tumultuous for much of last season, with subs being made mid-game at times.
Coming over from Dartmouth, Cyr got the start at Goalie.
“We just really liked her consistency, her maturity, and her experience,” Roff said. “It's been a fantastic addition for us on the field and off the field.”
The game against Valparaiso takes place at 7 p.m. at Folk Field and will air on Big Ten Plus.