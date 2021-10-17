In its final regular-season road game, the No. 19 Purdue soccer team lost at Penn State, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon in State College, Pennsylvania.
The Boilermakers (11-3-2, 6-2-0 Big Ten) saw their three-match win streak snapped with the loss, and they entered the matchup having won nine of their last 10. Despite the defeat, Purdue's record remains its best since 2007, and the squad still sits in second place in the conference standings with 18 points, four ahead of the third-place team with two games to play.
Senior forward Sarah Griffith provided the scoring for the Old Gold and Black once again with her Big Ten-leading 13th goal of the season. She has scored in a school-record seven consecutive matches, and she has a point in all eight Big Ten games, a team-record point streak.
Griffith's 13 goals this season are tied for No. 2 in the Purdue record books, and her 27 points are tied for sixth. In her career, her 23 goals rank No. 6 and her 53 points are ninth.
After a scoreless first half, Griffith gave the Boilermakers a 1-0 lead in the 58th minute, as Griffith scored from senior midfielder Teagan Jones and sophomore midfielder Emily Mathews. However, the home side answered with the equalizer in the 62nd minute and the go-ahead score in the 78th minute.
Jones' assist is her fourth of the season, third-most on the team. Mathews, who was credited with the secondary assist, earned her fourth assist of the year.
The Boilermakers out-shot the Nittany Lions (10-5-0, 4-4-0 Big Ten) 13-12, though PSU had a 6-5 edge in shots on goal. Purdue had one corner kick and Penn State had two, all coming in the second half.
Griffith had eight shots and four shots on goal, both game-high totals. Mathews had two shots. Senior goalkeeper Marisa Bova and her Nittany Lion counterpart each made four saves.
Purdue took a 1-0 lead at 57:58. On the far side approximately 25 yards out, Mathews sent a pass back to Jones, who two-touched the ball and fired it into the 18-yard box. She connected with Griffith near the penalty spot, who headed the ball into the lower left corner of the net. The ball bounced once as it went past a diving Penn State goalkeeper.
The Nittany Lions tied the game at 61:01 on a goal by Jordan Cannif, with the assist to Ally Schlegel. The home team took a 2-1 lead at 77:45, as Schlegel scored from Sam Coffey.
With two games remaining in the regular season, the Boilermakers host Northwestern at 8 p.m., Thursday. The contest will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Admission is free for all fans to every regular-season home match in 2021.